New, faster electric vehicle charging station opens in La Vista

La Vista — The dedication of a DC fast-charging electric vehicle station near Cabela’s in La Vista represents a new era for widely available, state-of-the-art transportation technology.

A ceremony at the new station on Friday, Feb. 11, celebrated the partnership between the Omaha Public Power District and the City of La Vista.

“This is an exciting day for us,” said OPPD President and CEO Javier Fernandez. “More and more of our customer-owners are driving electric vehicles, and we want to continue to meet their growing needs for fast and accessible charging stations.”

OPPD says it has been working with communities to provide greater access to EV charging stations for local drivers and travelers. The La Vista station is one of five funded by a $572,000 grant from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy to place new DC fast-charging stations at strategically chosen locations.

Using data from highway records, population and EV registration, OPPD selected 10 locations along highway corridors. Of these, NDEE selected five, including La Vista, North Bend, Blair, Syracuse and Omaha. All of the stations are now operational.

DC fast-chargers are capable of fully charging an EV battery in about 30 minutes, as opposed to several hours from a Level 2 charger. However, each charging station also includes a Level 2 charger, per requirements of the grant, as some older EVs cannot use DC fast-chargers.

OPPD says that according to records from the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles, EV ownership in Nebraska has grown from 400 in 2018 to more than 1,500 in 2021.

“First of all, this is the future of alternative transportation,” said La Vista Mayor Douglas Kindig. “It’s a convenience, but it is also an economic boost to have a charging station near one of our hotels and shopping areas.”

Kindig said this would be the first of many charging stations in the area, including the new City Centre at some point. He praised the City’s relationship with OPPD.

“The more partnerships, the better,” Kindig said.

At its Nov. 16 meeting, the La Vista City Council approved the fees for the new station. The fast-charging station, with a higher kilowatt demand, costs $5 per hour for the first two hours and 33 cents per minute after two hours ($19.80/hour). The standard charge station, with a lower kilowatt demand, costs $2 per hour for the first six hours and 33 cents per minute after six hours ($19.80/hour).

