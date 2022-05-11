New officers and many honors at board, council meetings

PAPILLION/LA VISTA — The city councils of La Vista and Papillion convened on Tuesday, May 3 for their scheduled bi-weekly meetings.

At Tuesday’s La Vista City Council meeting, Josh Frey was sworn in as the City’s newest council member.

A member of the planning commission since 2019, Frey will serve out the term of Terrilyn Quick in Ward II until this January. Due to redistricting, Quick was appointed to the Ward I council seat until 2024. The seat was vacant due to the resignation of Michael Crawford.

Frey has been the City of Omaha’s Parks Maintenance Manager for nearly a decade. He will resign his seat on La Vista’s Planning Commission to take the City Council position.

“Josh has been a valuable member of our Planning Commission,” Mayor Douglas Kindig said in a statement. “He is aware of our major projects and he has experience in his professional life of dealing with budgets, so that will be useful as we work to approve our next biennial budget this coming summer. I thank Josh for stepping up to fill this role for the City.”

Frey said he has been interested in the projects going on in La Vista since he and his family moved to the community in 2014.

“I’ve enjoyed my time on the Planning Commission quite a bit. I enjoy being a part of things and doing what I can to give back and help in my community,” says Frey.

The council also recognized the work of the city’s municipal employees with proclamations recognizing Public Service Week, Professional Municipal Clerks Week, National Police Week and Peace Officers’ Memorial Day.

In action, the La Vista City Council:

Appointed Paul Bohn to the Personnel Board.

Approved the issuance of a $2.7 million bond as a promissory note for a 20-year loan from the State of Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy revolving fund program for the East La Vista Sewer Rehabilitation project.

Approved an agreement with Colonial Press of La Vista for printing and mailing services of community guides, quarterly newsletters and special event/project postcards.

Authorized a professional services agreement with Schemmer to review the Cimmaron Sanitary and Improvement District’s hydrologic and hydraulic modeling as submitted for Applewood Creek for $9,620.

Authorized the advertisement for bids for traffic signal, pavement marking and signage improvements to the intersection of 84th Street and City Centre Drive and the intersection of 84th Street and Main Street.

Over at the Papillion City Council, Mayor David Black gave the oath of office to three promoted staff members.

Black has appointed Mark Stursma as Deputy Administrator of Community Development. He will oversee the planning and building departments and is responsible for ensuring the quality and compatibility of new development and redevelopment in Papillion’s jurisdiction.

“This position is vital to effectively and responsibly managing Papillion’s continued growth,” Black said in a press release. “Mark’s talent and skillset has been instrumental in guiding our community’s development up to this point. His new role will continue to ensure the City of Papillion’s future development is on the right track.”

Stursma has worked for the City of Papillion for 18 years. Overall, he has a 28-year career in the field of planning and development, with experience in working in both the public and private sectors.

Travis Gibbons has been promoted to Stursma’s previous role as planning director. Gibbons has served as assistant planning director since 2017, and has 20 years of experience in planning. Before joining the City of Papillion, he was a city planner and flood plain manager for the City of Omaha and the planning administrator for the City of Fort Pierce, Florida.

“Travis brings solid knowledge and experience to his new role as Planning Director,” Black said. “I have full confidence that he will continue to maintain the department’s high standards, which ultimately leads to a high quality of life for our residents.”

Alex Evans has been promoted to Deputy Public Works Director/City Engineer, responsible for the daily operation of the Papillion Public Works Engineering Division and the planning and implementation of public infrastructure expansion and the engineering oversight of its repair and replacement.

Evans has worked in the engineering career field since 2008. He has served as the Deputy City Engineer for the City of Papillion for three years and was previously a civil engineer in Burns & McDonnell’s Water Group.

“Alex is well equipped for his new role and will continue Papillion’s reputation for high-quality, well-maintained city infrastructure,” Black said.

The city council also issued a proclamation recognizing the retirement of Water Superintendent Richard Heydenreich, honoring him for 45 years of service.

In action, the Papillion City Council:

Amended the 2021/2022 salary ranges for management and exempt positions, and included newly-created positions. The council does this annually.

Approved of an application to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission for a Catering Liquor License from Elegant Edge Events LLC dba The Fireside at 841 Tara Plaza.

Actions by the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners include:

A proclamation recognizing May 1 through May 7 as National Correctional Officers and Employees Week. The proclamation honors Sarpy County Department of Corrections, Community Corrections and Juvenile Justice Center employees.

As part of the ceremony, Sarpy County Corrections Director Ryan Mahr honored Sgt. Landis Finley as Corrections Officer of the Year and Kathleen Meinstad as Corrections Employee of the Year. Community Corrections Director Jake Berst also recognized Community Corrections Supervisor Megan Jacobsen.

The board also had a proclamation for Public Service Recognition Week.

Approved a change of zone, subdivision agreements and preliminary and final plats for Sunset Meadow, 118-unit townhouse development at 204th and Harrison Streets.

Approved agreements with Unite Private Networks and Cox Communications, which will increase, extend and upgrade the fiber optic networks to the City of La Vista, City of Papillion, City of La Vista, and the Sarpy County’s Patrick J. Thomas Juvenile Justice Center, Impound Lot and the 1102 Building. The agreements will cost $300,000 over the next five years, and paid with funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Approved the emergency purchase of new roof for the county courthouse to repair damage caused by recent windstorms for $560,000. The work may be completed by the end of FY2022. In order to avoid property damage, this section of the roof must be replaced immediately.

During the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners meeting on April 26, a preliminary and final plat, zoning change and an agreement were approved for Patricia Gilmore on a property at located near the west county line at 240th Street. Gilmore is splitting the land to build two homes for family members.

The La Vista City Council will next meet on Tuesday, May 17 at 6 p.m. at 8116 Park View Blvd. The Papillion City Council will next meet on Tuesday, May 17 at 7 p.m. at 1046 W. Lincoln St. The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners meets every Tuesday at 3 p.m. at 1210 Golden Gate Dr. in Papillion.

