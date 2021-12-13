 Skip to main content
New photography exhibit at Sump

PAPILLION -- Omaha photographer Justin Grabenschroer is the featured artist at the Sump Memorial Library Gallery in December and January for a new display of his work.

The exhibit, “Returning from 1 thru 10,” explores the artist’s loss following the suicide of his sister. In stark black and white photos, shot on film, Grabenschroer seeks to understand “how to be vulnerable in my grief.”

“I firmly don’t believe in the defined or numbered stages of grieving. I wanted the photos to be fluid in approach, but grounded in intention,” he wrote.

The show at the Papillion Library Gallery runs through Jan. 31. The library is located at 222 N Jefferson St. It is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.

