New postcard requirement will call attention to property tax increases

The latest tool to control property taxes should arrive in the mailboxes of Sarpy County property owners next month.

Giant postcards emblazoned with “NOTICE OF PROPOSED TAX INCREASE” across the top and smaller type detailing how the proposed budgets of major local taxing entities could affect the specific owner’s pocketbook in the coming year.

The cards will also inform property owners about new public hearings for people wanting to have their say about taxes or to learn more about the proposed budgets. Sarpy County Communications Manager Megan Stubenhofer-Barrett said the County Assessor's Office will mail the postcards as soon as budgets have been approved by all local government entities.

The postcards and hearings are part of a state law officially titled the Property Tax Request Act, but dubbed by supporters as “Truth in Taxation.” The law was passed in 2021, but takes effect this year.

State Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair, who introduced the measure, said the law does not directly lower property taxes, but will make local elected officials more accountable for decisions that increase tax collections.

“They now have to think harder about raising taxes due to the fact that when they do every constituent in that community will get direct and blunt notification of that decision,” he said. “They will have to answer to the taxpayers in a special hearing, at a special time, in a special place with recorded votes.”

Hansen said he hopes the new process helps citizens get more involved in local budget setting. The law requires public hearings to be taxpayer-friendly, with starting times after 6 p.m. and only one hearing per county covering all local subdivisions rather than one for each taxing entity.

The new law kicks in when local governments want more than a 2% increase in property tax collections on existing property. Higher tax collections resulting from real growth, that is, new construction or property improvements, do not count toward the 2% threshold.

Government subdivisions that increase tax collections but stay below that level still have to have a public hearing and a vote, based on an earlier law, but do not have to send out the postcards or have the special hearings.

The Nebraska law applies only to counties, cities, school districts and community colleges, which account for the bulk of property tax bills. Entities like natural resources districts, educational service units and townships are not included.

Under the new law, all subdivisions in a county that hit the tax increase threshold must appear at the same hearing, which must be held between Sept. 17 and Sept. 29, saving taxpayers from attending multiple hearings. Each participating subdivision will give a brief presentation about the proposed tax increase, followed by public testimony.

Sarpy County officials have not confirmed the countywide budget meeting’s day or time yet. Most government entities are waiting for final valuation numbers from the assessor to plug into their proposals.

Government entities that cross county lines -- such as community colleges and some school districts -- only have to be part of the hearing in the county where they base based, said Jon Cannon, executive director of the Nebraska Association of County Officials. Information still must be sent to taxpayers in all counties covered by their levy.

The postcards may prove confusing, Cannon said. The law requires the cards to give specific information, including a property’s current valuation, new valuation, current taxes on the property, the proposed tax bill and the difference between the two for each subdivision.

However, tax amounts shown could differ from an owner’s actual bill because they do not account for homestead exemptions or property tax credits.

Taxes for an individual property also could increase more or less steeply than the overall increase for a local government because of what happened with that property’s valuation.