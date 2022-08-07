 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New roof installed for La Vista Public Library, MCC Sarpy Center

  • 0
New roof for La Vista library finished-p1

An aerial photograph of the new roof of the La Vista Public Library/Metropolitan Community College Sarpy Center. 

 COURTESY CITY OF LA VISTA

Work has been completed on the La Vista Public Library/Metropolitan Community College Sarpy Center roof replacement project.

Boone Brothers Roofing worked through the spring and summer on the $200,000 project. The roof and its underlying membrane on the flat surfaces have been replaced, as well as the gutters. The City of La Vista and MCC are splitting the cost, said La Vista Communications Manager Mitch Beaumont.

This is the first work on the roof since the building opened in 1997. For a bird’s eye view, go to youtube.com/watch?v=bcN21c6g-bk.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert