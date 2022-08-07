New roof installed for La Vista Public Library, MCC Sarpy Center

Work has been completed on the La Vista Public Library/Metropolitan Community College Sarpy Center roof replacement project.
Boone Brothers Roofing worked through the spring and summer on the $200,000 project. The roof and its underlying membrane on the flat surfaces have been replaced, as well as the gutters. The City of La Vista and MCC are splitting the cost, said La Vista Communications Manager Mitch Beaumont.
This is the first work on the roof since the building opened in 1997. For a bird’s eye view, go to youtube.com/watch?v=bcN21c6g-bk.