New sports bar offers chance to watch podcast recording, other special events

There are sports bars. And then there's Hail Varsity Club.

The one-of-a-kind concept in La Vista's Southport West development features programming from Hail Variety, a Husker athletics media company, based in a sports bar and restaurant environment.

Beyond Husker football and volleyball watch parties, guests can watch live podcast recordings, play music bingo and trivia, celebrate new issues of Hail Varisty magazine, and a variety of other special events.

The restaurant features a 21-foot projector and more than 30 televisions, with every seat having a view of the big game. The menu features elevated pub fare including burgers, wings and pizza.

"Hail Varsity Club is a unique sports bar, restaurant, and entertainment experience created by Hurrdat and Hail Varsity. We’ve created an energetic environment where fans can come together to share their passion for sports over a bite and a beer," according to the business's website, hailvarsityclub.com.

Hurrdat is an Omaha-based media, entertainment and digital marketing services company, with roots in search engine optimization and social media marketing. It purchased Hail Varsity in 2017, publishing a magazine and website along with producing radio and podcast shows.

"It truly is exciting to get a very respected name-brand business in this location," La Vista Mayor Doug Kindig said during a Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, Aug. 31. "As this area is continue to grow, which it's going to, we wish you many years of continued success."

Hail Varsity Club took over the former Ozzy's Roadhouse spot at 12744 Westport Parkway.

"It's really exciting to do this here," said Bill Hipsher, president of Hurrdat. "La Vista is where I grew up, from 5 years old through high school. ... Being able to bring a sports bar into La Vista and have this be the flagship location is really neat."

The concept had been in the work for several years, Hispher said, and the company's patience has been worth it to find the spot in La Vista.

"There is nothing else like this in the United States that has a fusion of media and entertainment and talent and personalities with the sports bar experience," Hipsher said.

Find more information, including a menu and events calendar, at hailvarsityclub.com.