New swim school in Papillion aims to make community safer

Sarpy County children will soon be able to learn the art of swimming a little closer to home.

A new swim school is opening this fall in Papillion at 10601 S. 72nd St.

Goldfish Swim School aims to be available for swimming lessons by mid-November, co-owner RJ Meade said.

This is an expansion of the West Omaha location of the franchise that Meade owns, which has taught thousands of children.

“I believe we’ve made an impact in making the community safer,” Meade said. “We’re just very passionate about water safety and making sure kids know what to do if they ever were to fall in the water.”

Many families who attend the West Omaha location are from Papillion, Meade said. Meade said he noticed high demand for a swim school in the Sarpy County community after several of his current clients asked him for a facility closer to the rapidly growing community.

Currently under construction, the 7,800 square foot facility will include a 90-degree indoor pool with a “state-of-the-art” water purification system, according to a Goldfish Swim School news release. Parents can observe swimming lessons in the viewing gallery.

Those lessons will be offered to children of all abilities from 4 months old to 12 years of age.

Meade said it's critical to get children in the water as soon as possible. According to the release, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that children begin swim lessons starting by 1 years old.

Drowning is the leading cause of accidental death for children younger than four, the release states.

This is why Meade said year-round swimming lessons are so important. He knows from personal experience, having three children, that summer sessions aren’t enough to teach children how to swim.

“Kids learn best through repetition,” Meade said. “You don’t learn math or English overnight.”

Students learn in class sizes of a 4-to-1 student to teacher ratio or smaller, the release states. Those instructors are lifeguard certified and undergo 36 hours of training prior to teaching their first class, Meade said. Continued learning takes place at monthly in-service trainings.

Swimming teachers don’t need to be certified before being hired. All training will be done on-site, Meade said.

They do, however, need to be motivated, reliable team-players, he said. Meade is looking to rapidly hire many instructors, 14 and older, who have a huge passion for working with children.

Those interested in registering for lessons can visit goldfishswimschool.com or call 402-523-2791.

Beyond lessons, Goldfish intends to offer open swim times a couple of days each week, available to both members and nonmembers. Though the dates aren’t yet set, Meade said these should begin just before swimming lessons start.

The facility will also be available for party bookings.

Goldfish Swim School offers free, interactive water safety presentations. Preschools, day cares, libraries and other community groups are invited to schedule a time for the Goldfish mascot to come out and talk about water safety, activities included.

“It’s a fun event and it costs nothing,” Meade said. “We love getting out into the community and educating people about water safety.”