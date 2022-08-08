New-to-market Mexican restaurant chain to replace Pizza Ranch

On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, a chain of Tex-Mex casual dining restaurants is opening a location in Papillion in the near future.

Mayor David Black shared an announcement on Facebook from Access Commercial LLC of Omaha that showed that the franchise will be located at the site of the former Pizza Ranch at 8810 S. 71st Plaza.

The pizza restaurant closed last November. Messages left for Access were not returned. The On the Border chain originated in Dallas in 1982, and has more than 150 eateries in the United States and South Korea.

The Papillion location would be the first in Nebraska, according to a map on the On the Border website. The nearest restaurants are in West Des Moines, Iowa, and the Kansas City metropolitan area.