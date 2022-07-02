New Tower District at 84th Street, Highway 370 promises to be “charming, quaint”

The long-awaited Tower District residential and business development brought the promise of a new kind of neighborhood for Papillion at its Tuesday, June 28, ground-breaking ceremony.

Grading work is nearly complete on the 111-acre “town center” type project on the northwest corner of South 84th Street and Highway 370. Work on the area’s sewer and wastewater systems should begin in August, with pavement installed in early 2023.

“Hopefully, we will have housing coming out of the ground somewhere around July/August of next year,” said Jesse Calabretto, owner of the Calabretto Building Group and the project’s developer.

The Tower District is described, alternatively, as comparable to Omaha’s Aksarben Village or older neighborhoods like Dundee and Benson. Artists’ renderings depict buildings with a modern design, and the plans do have apartment buildings and a senior center that will reach four and five stories.

Papillion City Council President Steve Engberg said commercial buildings would look from the street like areas in a residential neighborhood. The former Trumble Farms is slated to have 200,000 square feet of commercial area for businesses, restaurants, a grocery store and other small businesses.

“We want to create a neighborhood,” he said. “A charming, quaint neighborhood. We want to create something that is to scale for the city of Papillion.”

The apartment buildings and senior center will be located on the southern part of the property near the water tower.

Starting at the very northwest corner will be large “estate” homes, with price ranges expected to be $650,000 and up. Those homes will be surrounded by “village” and “cottage” style homes. Apartments in the development will start at about $850 a month. Entry-level homes will range from $250,000 to $350,000.

Emanating from those single-family residences will be townhouses, houses designed to incorporate home businesses, and “missing middle” housing -- multifamily residences that used to be called duplexes or row homes. In addition, some of the commercial structures will have living spaces on the second floor.

All told, there should be about 900 units, with the potential to house between 1,500 and 2,500 residents, Calabretto said.

“If we are going to do housing, we want to make sure we got housing for all ages, all income levels. We want active seniors as well as we want youth in here,” he said.

While there will be national chains invited into the commercial spaces, Calabretto said he hopes the Tower District will appeal to local smaller businesses like dental and insurance offices, wineries and restaurants.

The project is based on a development philosophy called “walkable urbanism.” The residential blocks are smaller to be pedestrian friendly. Pathways will lead to the local businesses and connect to the city’s trail system, and throughout, tree lined streets and green space areas are planned.

A park will sit in the center of the development. Calabretto said he envisions holiday ceremonies, live music, pop-up food tents and other activities for the space.

Andrew Rainbolt, executive director of Grow Sarpy, said the Tower District would draw new workers to the city and retain existing talent.

“People can live anywhere today,” Rainbolt said. “Economic development has really changed from chasing companies to chasing people. To attract those people, you need great places that people really want to raise their families. Places where people want to shop and hang out.”

The Tower District is "that glue that makes Papillion and Sarpy County even stickier than it already is,” Rainbolt said.

Development of the Trumble Farms has been a multi-year endeavor. The City of Papillion briefly considered moving city offices to the area. Later, a plan called the Papillion Commons was preliminarily approved, but scuttled soon after.

Mark Stursma, Papillion’s deputy administrator of community development, said the Trumble family has had offers to sell the land piecemeal over the years.

“I know that they have been very thoughtful and only wanted to sell this land to a good developer who would take good care of this property,” Stursma said.

In planning for the Tower District, Calabretto said he brought his team together with the city council and Mayor David Black, city staff and other community members to discuss what would be the ideal development. The current plan is the result of that brainstorming session.

Council member Tom Mumgaard said the unique project is something the council had been hoping to see.

“This has so many different elements, that’s what going to make it stand out,” Mumgaard said. “Going to have a senior living place. I might consider living here because it’s going to be everything at your fingertips.”

Kelsey Stewart of the Omaha World-Herald contributed to this report.

