Nitty Gritty Dirt Band to play SumTur, release new album

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will release a new album on the same day as their Papillion show.

"Dirt Goes Dylan" will release Thursday, May 20, and the band will perform at SumTur Amphitheater, 11691 S. 108th St., at 8 p.m. that evening.

Ticket costs range from $40 to $99 and can be found at nittygritty.com/tour. Doors open at 7 p.m.

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band trades on a mix of reimagined classics and compelling newer works. The group formed in 1966 as a Long Beach, California jug band, scored its first charting single in 1967, and embarked on a self-propelled ride through folk, country, rock ‘n’ roll, pop, bluegrass, and the amalgam now known as “Americana.”

The first major hit came in 1971 with the epic “Mr. Bojangles,” which, along with insistent support from banjo master Earl Scruggs, opened doors in Nashville. Behind those doors were Earl Scruggs, Roy Acuff, Doc Watson, Mother Maybelle Carter, Jimmy Martin, and others who would collaborate on a multi-artist, multi-generational, three-disc 1972 masterpiece: "Will the Circle Be Unbroken." Circle went triple Platinum, spawned two later volumes, and wound up in the Grammy Hall of Fame.

The band's newest venture -- "Dirt Goes Dylan" -- is a 10-track album highlighting some of the gems from Bob "Dylan’s vast catalog with the help of three new band members: fiddle specialist Ross Holmes; singer-songwriter and bass player Jim Photoglo (who wrote one of the Dirt Band’s biggest hits, “Fishin’ in the Dark”); and Dirt Band founder Jeff Hanna’s son, the absurdly talented singer and guitarist Jaime Hanna.