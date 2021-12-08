No ordinary play: Johnson hits big shot for Papillion Middle School

PAPILLION — Jack Johnson, a seventh grader from Papillion Middle School, came in hot Tuesday afternoon to score the first bucket for the Titans basketball squad against their district rivals, the La Vista Middle Monarchs.

Johnson scored in the lane on a play called “Christmas.” However, this is no ordinary middle school basketball story, and that was no ordinary play.

Jack suffers from Menkes disease, a rare genetic disorder that limits his physical ability. He normally serves as team manager. PMS basketball coach Tommy Parrack credits him as coaching consultant and full-time hype man.

“He’s in there. He gets us pumped up before the game. He’s always got the juice,” Parrack said.

The coach said Jack shoots around with the team at warm-up, scrutinizes the opposition — he’s always in the thick of it.

“I like being with my friends,” Jack said. “I do the huddle. I help with the scoreboard. The stats.”

But, being able to participate was another matter, until Parrack and LVMS coach Allison Kalal coordinated a plan to give Jack the opportunity to play the game he loves with his team.

“I had a team meeting with them at school probably about a week and a half ago, and I told them ‘Hey, we are going to put Jack into the game against La Vista, and we are going to run a play and he is going to score a bucket,’ and they just … their eyes lit up like it was Christmas morning,” Parrack said.

They surprised Jack with the plan the day before the Nov. 30 game in a special practice. The play’s name “Christmas” was not random; it is Jack’s favorite time of year. Parrack said Jack even spins a holiday tune every now and again at practice.

“We orchestrated the play so Kenyen (Slobodny), his buddy — No. 9, could hand it to him,” he said.

While it took a couple tries and some key rebounds from the Titans, Jack got the shot he wanted, much to the joy of all in attendance.

“Just excited. It took him a while to get the shot up, but as long as he made it, it’s good,” said Kenyen, an eighth grader.

“He’s a teammate to our whole team. He’s very important to all of us. I’m just glad that he is here today.”

Jack’s father, Eric Johnson, was thrilled by the gesture. The family moved to Papillion last summer, Eric said, and his classmates have quickly embraced Jack.

“It’s a blessing. So much fun. He’s such a big fan of sports. He just loves these kids, these brand new kids to his life,” Eric said.

— Chantelle Green, communications specialist for Papillion La Vista Community Schools, contributed to this story.

