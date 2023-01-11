OPPD finishes heavy equipment moves to new Turtle Creek station in Papillion

The Omaha Public Power District has finished moving heavy equipment planned for its new Turtle Creek Station, which is located in Papillion.

OPPD worked with a contracted team to move a simple-cycle generator and turbine set from Siemens Energy to 168th Street and Fairview Road. The first set was moved in two parts in late October and early November. The move for the second set began Dec. 11 and concluded with the move of a natural gas turbine on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

The heavy equipment was moved to the new natural gas plant during the late evening and overnight hours to minimize traffic disruption. Just one of the TCS turbines loaded on a trailer weighs about 862,000 pounds. Together, the truck and trailer set-up is 196 feet long.

The equipment arrives to metro area by rail before being loaded on a trailer for the final leg of its journey from a local rail spur station to the plant. OPPD and contracted large equipment movers coordinate with city, county and state officials, as well as members of law enforcement, to ensure the safety of the public and workers along the route.

TCS is one of two new plants being constructed as part of OPPD’s Power with Purpose initiative to add up to 600 megawatts of utility-scale solar and 600 MW of natural gas generation. The other, Standing Bear Lake Station, is located near 120th Street and Military Road in Omaha.