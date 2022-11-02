OPPD moves heavy equipment to Turtle Creek Station

The Omaha Public Power District moved a generator and turbine to Turtle Creek Station, one of two new natural gas generation balancing plants currently under construction.

The move took place the evenings of Sunday, Oct. 30, and Tuesday, Nov. 1, according to a news release. A similar move will take place in December.

Turtle Creek Station is located near South 168th Street and Fairview Road. It will include two, simple-cycle combustion turbines and supporting structures for generation, along with a substation for transmission.

It is part of the Power with Purpose initiative to add a total of 600 megawatts of utility-scale solar and 600 MW of natural gas generation, according to OPPD. The equipment moved overnight converts natural gas into energy to drive a generator to create electricity.

One of the turbines loaded on a trailer weighs about 862,000 pounds. Together, the truck and trailer set-up was 196-feet long, according to OPPD.

Find more at oppdcommunityconnect.com/turtle-creek-station.