OPPD using helicopter to install transmission lines in Sarpy County

Omaha Public Power District is mobilizing a helicopter to assist in stringing transmission wire for its Sarpy Southwest Transmission Project.

Residents may sometimes see a helicopter hovering near power structures through Wednesday, July 27, as OPPD team works to install transmission lines.

These lines will connect to OPPD’s power grid to serve Turtle Creek Station at 168th Street and Fairview Road, one of OPPD’s two new natural gas balancing stations.

Construction on these new plants began in May. They will be used to balance energy load as needed, as part of OPPD's Power with Purpose initiative, which will add 600 megawatts of utility scale solar in addition to 600 megawatts of natural gas generation.

To view a map of the transmission line routes and more about this project, visit OPPDCommunityConnect.com/sarpy-sw.