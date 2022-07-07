 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OPPD using helicopter to install transmission lines in Sarpy County

  • 0

Omaha Public Power District is mobilizing a helicopter to assist in stringing transmission wire for its Sarpy Southwest Transmission Project.

Residents may sometimes see a helicopter hovering near power structures through Wednesday, July 27, as OPPD team works to install transmission lines.

These lines will connect to OPPD’s power grid to serve Turtle Creek Station at 168th Street and Fairview Road, one of OPPD’s two new natural gas balancing stations.

071322-pt-oppd-helicopter-p2.jpg

A map shows the routes for the Sarpy Southwest Transmission Project.

Construction on these new plants began in May. They will be used to balance energy load as needed, as part of OPPD's Power with Purpose initiative, which will add 600 megawatts of utility scale solar in addition to 600 megawatts of natural gas generation.

To view a map of the transmission line routes and more about this project, visit OPPDCommunityConnect.com/sarpy-sw.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Papillion Middle School Honor Roll

Papillion Middle School Honor Roll

Papillion Middle School announced the honor roll list for the second semester of the 21-2022 school year. To receive honor roll recognition, a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert