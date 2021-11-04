 Skip to main content
Orchard Promoted to Deputy Chief for Papillion Police
Orchard Promoted to Deputy Chief for Papillion Police

PAPILLION -- Orin Orchard has been named the next deputy chief of the Papillion Police Department.

Orchard was promoted to the role, previously held by Chris Whitted before his appointment to police chief. He has worked for the Papillion Police Department for 26 years in various ranks, including as a police officer/detective, uniformed services lieutenant, and administrative services lieutenant. He has served in numerous roles, including road patrol, narcotics investigator, field training officer, school resource officer (SRO) and DARE instructor.

“Orin distinguished himself from the other candidates in a lengthy and difficult selection process,” Police Chief Chris Whitted said. “He has been a dedicated servant to our community, and I am excited for his knowledge and experience to benefit Papillion for years to come.”

Orchard has also served in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Army Reserves for a combined total of 29 years, including time as a Navy Hospital Corpsman and then as a member of Army Military Police Corp. He has deployed to Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan, where he served as the Commander of the 45th Military Police Detachment. He retired from military service in 2018 at the rank of Major.

As deputy chief, Orchard will be second-in-command to the police chief and responsible for assisting in the daily operation of the Papillion Police Department. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy Class #272 and holds a bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University and a graduate level certificate in Criminal Justice from the University of Virginia.

 Adam Branting
