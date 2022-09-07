Outlook Enrichment’s ‘Vision Beyond Sight’ fundraiser coming to Papillion's SumTur

Outlook Enrichment’s “Vision Beyond Sight — Blues, Booze, & BBQ for the Blind” fundraiser moves outdoors to the SumTur Amphitheater in Papillion on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 5 to 9 p.m.

The event’s proceeds will support programs from Outlook Enrichment, an area nonprofit rehabilitation agency for the blind and visually impaired.

Attendees can sample barbeque from local food truck vendors, as well as engage in Outlook Enrichment’s recreation activities through the lens of its participants. Adaptive sports specialists will assist participants to try their hand at golf, bocce ball, archery, cornhole and basketball.

There will also be live music from Dustin Arbuckle & The Damnations from Wichita, featuring one of Outlook’s teen musicians. Lawn chairs and blankets are suggested.

“Anytime you can partner up with an organization like Outlook Enrichment for a good cause, you jump at that opportunity,” Arbuckle said.

“The ‘Vision Beyond Sight’ fundraiser serves as an opportunity to celebrate the community’s efforts to help the blind and visually impaired achieve greater independence and enjoy life-enriching experiences,” said Paulette Monthei, executive director of Outlook Enrichment.

The event also will recognize Outlook Enrichment’s volunteer of the year award winner, as well as award winners and nominees from its sister entity, Outlook Nebraska.