PAC Band concert celebrates 35 years

PAPILLION — The Papillion Area Concert Band will mark 35 years with a celebratory concert on Sunday, Feb. 6 at 2 p.m. at the Papillion La Vista High School Auditorium, 402 E Centennial Road.

Directed by Ken Molzer, founder of the PAC Band, and featuring KETV’s Rob McCartney as Master of Ceremonies, the concert features a full program of audience favorites from 127 concerts and 535 pieces of music.

“We have selections from the British Isles including one entitled ‘The Boys of Wexford’ that was a favorite of President Kennedy and arranged especially for him,” Molzer said. “’Shoutin’ Liza Trombone’ features our trombone section showing off their unique slide sounds.”

“I wanted do a final tribute to the Papillion 150 Celebration and by popular demand we are bringing back ‘The Ballad of John Beadle’, which was performed at the SumTur on the August 2021 concert with 150 Community Chorus.”

“The Ballad of John Beadle” tells the story of Papillion’s founder in danceable detail. The original song was written by Larry McTaggart, who will conduct the ballad along with his arrangement of “Impossible Dream” from “Man of La Mancha,” both featuring vocalist Mark Thornburg.

McTaggart is also the composer of “Prairie Fanfare” from the “Nebraska Suite,” which is featured in the program. He retired as chief staff arranger for the Air Force Band in Washington D.C. He resides in La Vista.

The PAC Band will also perform the “Star Spangled Banner,” the Scottish classic “Where the Water Meet (O Waly, Waly),” “Anthem for Winds and Percussion,” an arrangement of American standards, and a surprise ending. Mayor David Black and Papillion 150 Celebration Chairman Bob O’Neal will offer comments from the stage.

Four PAC Band members in performance — Molzer, flutist Barb Lueder, bass clarinetist Carol Curry and french horn player Kari Jo Johnson — played the band’s first concert on June 22, 1986.

“Reflecting back on the past 35 years, I am amazed that 662 musicians have been members of the band since I had the help of the city recreation department in 1986 to see if there was enough interest to start a community band,” Molzer said.

“With no auditions required to play in the band, we usually have a very good variety of instrumentation of about 45 to 50 musicians per concert. The band gives many a chance get their instrument out of the closet or under the bed after their high school or college days and play again.”

The concert is free.

