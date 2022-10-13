Pandemic casts shadow over Papillion La Vista school board

While Sarpy County’s economic and population growth continue their biennial dominance as election year issues, COVID-19 is casting a long shadow over the Papillion La Vista Community Schools Board of Education.

Following two years of fear, isolation, and mandates, the pandemic took a toll on America’s education system. The result has been a change in the way schools operate.

The increased use of technology necessitated by the shutdown has reaped benefits. But education professionals, along with Papillion La Vista school board candidates, remain worried about a "learning gap" for students because of opportunities lost due to the pandemic.

A national report in March by the Brookings Institution, a nonprofit public policy organization based in Washington, D.C., said national survey results showed math and reading test scores have seen a “sizable drop” from 2019 to 2021.

“These numbers are alarming and potentially demoralizing, especially given the heroic efforts of students to learn and educators to teach in incredibly trying times,” according to the Brookings report. “Most of us have never lived through a pandemic, and there is so much we don’t know about students’ capacity for resiliency in these circumstances and what a timeline for recovery will look like.”

Papillion La Vista school board president Brian Lodes -- along with board members Fred Tafoya and SuAnn Witt, who are all seeking reelection this fall -- said the board and PLCS administration have worked closely to mitigate the damage and get students back up to speed.

Lodes, a corporate controller seeking a second term, said the administration has already instituted changes in curriculum, as well as individual intervention by staff in coordination with a struggling student’s caregivers and other resources. Protocols have been developed to create a consistent approach at all school locations.

“As we are asked for certain resources -- whether it's additional staff, whether it's new curriculum tools or technology -- that’s where we can come in and make sure that, if this is the best plan to close this gap, we are providing the adequate resources,” Lodes said. “And then, oversight. If we don’t see test scores improving ... I will challenge the administration to change course.”

Candidate Profile: SuAnn Witt For Papillion-La Vista Community School Board District 27

Witt said that the federal government, through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief program in the American Rescue Plan, provided some financial aid. Nebraska has received $546 million in ESSER funds.

The pandemic also exacerbated ongoing concerns of mental health challenges facing both students and staff. Teacher shortages, sickness, and roadblocks to socializing with friends have added to “normal” stressors of academics, jobs, finances and family.

As with the learning gap, all the candidates agree school administrators and staffs are doing well in addressing emotional challenges.

Candidate Profile: Elizabeth Butler For Papillion-La Vista Community School Board District 27

Elizabeth Butler -- Omaha's city clerk who formerly held the same post in Papillion -- has identified the hiring of additional mental health counselors and behavioral specialists as a priority if elected. She said current mental health providers are spread thin, often overseeing several schools, and may not be available when they are most needed.

“Right now, that is falling on the teachers and is taking away from their lesson planning times,” Butler said. “I am very supportive of the teachers. They have been through a lot. I want to make sure they have the time that they need to plan lessons and do the work they were hired to do.”

The COVID-19 outbreak also elicited a renewed awareness and scrutiny of public education.

Candidate Profile: Brittany Holtmeyer For Papillion-La Vista Community School Board District 27

Newcomer Brittany Holtmeyer, who outperformed the incumbents in the May primary, said she had never paid attention to the school board until recently.

A stay-at-home mother, Holtmeyer has been an outspoken critic of district's mask mandate, among other issues. She said she would not be sending her two children to PLCS schools until things change.

“When I come to speak, I am not coming there to be political,” Holtmeyer said. “I have actually had this conversation where somebody was like ‘Why do you talk all the time?’ I talk because the board members don’t talk. The board members don’t have conversations for their constituents to hear. So I am asking questions.”

Candidate Profile: Patricia Conway-Boyd For Papillion-La Vista Community School Board District 27

Transparency is also a concern of former school board member Patricia Conway-Boyd, who stepped down in 2018 but is seeking another term.

“The spirit of the open meetings law is for us to discuss business in public, so that the public understands what is going on,” Conway-Boyd said. “When we don’t have very much discussion in the boardroom, and we are not engaging the public, then are we really following the spirit of the law even though one might be following the letter of the law?”

Holtmeyer and Conway-Boyd are also apprehensive on issues that are national hot-button topics among conservative activists -- such as critical race theory, often used as a catch-all for any teaching in schools about race and American history.

Critical race theory is a 50-year-old field of post-graduate study that examining economic and legal racial bias, centered on the idea that racism is systemic in U.S. institutions. The theory itself is not typically taught outside higher educational institutions, but CRT has been represented by some conservatives as a tool of liberal indoctrination, including in K-12 classrooms.

The incumbent school board candidates insist CRT is not being taught at any level in any PLCS school, nor even could be.

Candidate Profile: Fred Tafoya For Papillion-La Vista Community School Board District 27

Tafoya, a five-time elected board member and a Papillion civic leader for more than 40 years, said these are non-issues ginned up to “buy votes.” He also disagrees that there is a lack of engagement between the board and the public.

“We have a dialog with the people who have a difference of opinion, and for the most part, they are not accepting of our reasoning,” Tafoya said. “They are sure they are right, and they are entitled to their opinion. But we have to go with what we consider to be the way to go. We have to go with what is right for the district and our students.”

The candidates do agree on a lot. They consider Papillion La Vista schools to be great educational institutions, and its teachers the best in the region. They are excited about the growth of the school district, while taking into consideration proper planning and fiscal responsibility.

All the candidates also agree that politics should be kept out of the classroom and the boardroom, while allowing for healthy debate.

The district's twice-monthly meetings have become so heated at times over the past year that Papillion police officers have been dispatched to attend the proceedings. A local man was arrested without incident for carrying a loaded concealed weapon to a PLCS meeting last November.

One-term incumbent Witt, who worked for 49 years with the Omaha Public Schools and the Nebraska Department of Education, said the district has emphasized physical safety, including by installing new security cameras in all elementary schools. The next steps may include additional changes at building entrances

“We are looking at various ways that we might improve security, including door alarms if doors are propped open so we can be aware of that,” Witt said. “We don’t want our children to feel like they are in a prison. We want them to feel safe, we want our staff to feel safe as well. ... It’s a hard balance to make”

Voters may choose up to three of the candidates when they mark their ballots for the Nov. 8 general election.