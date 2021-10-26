Papillion 150 Celebration comes to an end

PAPILLION – On a nearly splendid fall Saturday, the city’s expanded 150th birthday party finally came to end in a series of civic events.

Sponsored by the City of Papillion and the Papillion Community Foundation, the Oh My Gourd! — Papillion 150 Fall Finale in and around the historic downtown drew nearly a thousand for an Oktoberfest feast, a tour through the city’s history, and a fascinating display of the textile arts.

Combined with the Papillion Amazing Race, Yoga in the Park and other Halloween and fall activities from other organizations, Papillion streets and sidewalks were a beehive of activity last weekend.

“A proper send off to the One-Fifty, that’s for sure,” said Joe Hunter, assistant director of the Papillion Community Foundation.

