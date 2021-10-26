Papillion 150 Celebration comes to an end

No matter how good the other food, beer or entertainment was, in the end it was all about “Church Lady Pie.” Kate Lohmeyer, left, and Amber Swensweth were two of the volunteers staffing the First Lutheran Church’s Oktoberfest Pie Pantry. Nearly all of the 100 plus donated pies has been sold by early afternoon.
Ken Molzer, PAC Band Director and member of First Lutheran Church, was in the spirit for Saturday’s Oktoberfest celebration. With to-die-for German delicacies, local Oktoberfest brews and a polka band, the church festival was expected to draw more than 600 for lunch and evening meals. Proceeds are earmarked for the Tri-City Food Pantry.
Renowned local quilter Nancy Peters demonstrated her extraordinary technique during the Papillion Area Historical Society’s Harvest of Quilts at the Portal Schoolhouse, part of the Oh My Gourd! celebration. Peters has been quilting for 30 years. Her favorite part, she said wryly, “the finishing.”
Barry and Gretchen Reid spent most of their Saturday taking in the events of the Oh My Gourd! -- Papillion 150 Fall Finale. Following sauerkraut and pork and beer at the First Lutheran Church’s Oktoberfest, then a historic walking tour of downtown, the couple viewed the display of nearly 80 antique quilts at the Portal Schoolhouse.
A dapper Ben Justman, right, executive director of the Sarpy County Museum, led nearly 30 people –- including Papillion Mayor David Black, left -- through the streets of downtown Papillion on a historical walking tour last Saturday afternoon.
Voted the most popular quilt by attendees of the Papillion Area Historical Society’s Harvest of Quilts on Saturday, Oct. 23, was the “crazy quilt” owned by Julie Mann Kasun. Kasun’s aunt, Marcy Mann (who worked and ran Gifford Farm), bought it at a farm sale. It was made between 1890 and 1900. She received a fall arrangement made by PAHS member Ann Saarela as a prize.
PAPILLION – On a nearly splendid fall Saturday, the city’s expanded 150th birthday party finally came to end in a series of civic events.
Sponsored by the City of Papillion and the Papillion Community Foundation, the Oh My Gourd! — Papillion 150 Fall Finale in and around the historic downtown drew nearly a thousand for an Oktoberfest feast, a tour through the city’s history, and a fascinating display of the textile arts.
Combined with the Papillion Amazing Race, Yoga in the Park and other Halloween and fall activities from other organizations, Papillion streets and sidewalks were a beehive of activity last weekend.
“A proper send off to the One-Fifty, that’s for sure,” said Joe Hunter, assistant director of the Papillion Community Foundation.
