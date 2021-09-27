Papillion 150 dedicates Butterfly Garden

A little rain only seemed to make the flowers glow brighter when the Papillion 150 Butterfly & Pollinator Garden in Veterans Park was formally dedicated on Friday, including the unveiling of a new sculpture, “Tranquility.”

More than 100 Papillionites gathered with umbrellas for the event, to see what organizers are hoping will become a gathering place for the city.

“This has been the most enjoyable project that I have ever done,” Papillion City Councilman Steve Engberg told the audience. “It exists because of the community. It was made by the community’s hands, and it be continued by the community.

“If we grow it right, we can preserve a sense of our small town values.”

Located on the north side of the park, the 50 by 60 foot butterfly-shaped garden is filled with nearly 70 types of annual and perennial plants to attract threatened and endangered insect species. Construction of the garden began in the fall of 2020.

Karla Rupiper, chair of the Papillion 150 Butterfly Committee, said it was a civic effort to get the garden up and going in spite of the pandemic. Most of the plants and materials were donated, as well as a flow of contributions that continue to fund a trust for the garden.