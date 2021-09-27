Papillion 150 presents “Grant and Twain: The Men and the Memoirs” on Sunday

As part of the fall finale of the Papillion 150 celebration, the City of Papillion and Papillion Area Historical Society will host a performance of “Grant and Twain: The Men and the Memoirs” on Sunday, Oct. 3 at 3 p.m. in the Chrysalis Event Center at Papillion Landing, 1046 W Lincoln St.

The historical play is based on the friendship of two titans of the 19th century, Civil War general and President Ulysses S. Grant and author Mark Twain.

The two-act play is co-written by living history scholars Dr. Curt Fields and Warren Brown. The play tells the little-known story of the friendship between Grant and Twain, and how the unlikely journey of their lives respectively culminated in the publication of one of the greatest American novels and one of the most remarkable American military memoirs.

Bob Olson of the Papillion 150 committee said the play’s events are in the same time period as the founding of Papillion. He said Papillion audiences would be familiar with Warren Brown’s Mark Twain portrayal, as Brown joined the Nebraska Chautauqua’s “Free Land? 1862 and the Shaping of Modern America” performance in Papillion in 2013.

“It all dovetails very nicely,” Olson said.