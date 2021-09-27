Papillion 150 presents “Grant and Twain: The Men and the Memoirs” on Sunday

As part of the fall finale of the Papillion 150 celebration, the City of Papillion and Papillion Area Historical Society will host a performance of “Grant and Twain: The Men and the Memoirs” on Sunday, Oct. 3 at 3 p.m. in the Chrysalis Event Center at Papillion Landing, 1046 W Lincoln St.
The historical play is based on the friendship of two titans of the 19th century, Civil War general and President Ulysses S. Grant and author Mark Twain.
The two-act play is co-written by living history scholars Dr. Curt Fields and Warren Brown. The play tells the little-known story of the friendship between Grant and Twain, and how the unlikely journey of their lives respectively culminated in the publication of one of the greatest American novels and one of the most remarkable American military memoirs.
Bob Olson of the Papillion 150 committee said the play’s events are in the same time period as the founding of Papillion. He said Papillion audiences would be familiar with Warren Brown’s Mark Twain portrayal, as Brown joined the Nebraska Chautauqua’s “Free Land? 1862 and the Shaping of Modern America” performance in Papillion in 2013.
“It all dovetails very nicely,” Olson said.
For 25 years, Brown’s nationally recognized theatrical storytelling program “Catch the Twain” had promoted an appreciation for humanity, education, and literacy. An independent Mark Twain scholar, the program “bridges the lessons of history with the demands of contemporary living” in the spirit of America’s greatest humorist, Brown has written. “Catch the Twain” has been endorsed by the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Illinois Arts Council, and the Illinois Humanities Council.
Dr. Fields received bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Memphis, and master’s and doctorate degrees from Michigan State University. He was featured as Gen. Grant, and as a Grant authority, in the Discovery Channel's three-part documentary series “How Booze Built America” with Mike Rowe. Fields also portrays Gen. Grant in the visitor center film shown at Appomattox Court House National Historic Park, and was chosen to depict him at the 150th anniversary of Lee’s surrender to Grant at Appomattox Court House in 2015. His Grant will be featured in a film shown at Grant’s Tomb in New York City, premiering this December.
Both Brown and Fields travel extensively for their historical performances, both separately and together. Following the Oct. 3 performance, both men will be available for a question-and-answer session.
“Grant and Twain: The Men and the Memoirs” is free to attend.