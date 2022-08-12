Papillion 4-year-old's birthday met with fanfare at Omaha zoo

Juliana woke up on Thursday, Aug. 4, knowing it would be a special day.

The Papillion 4-year-old just didn't realize how special it would be.

She asked her mother Jeanina Hunt to take her and her 7-year-old sister Camila to Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium so Juliana could ride Sue's Carousel for her birthday.

When the Papillion family entered the zoo, they were greeted with a "tunnel" of staff and animal ambassadors celebrating that Hunt was the millionth visitor to walk through the redemption gates at the zoo.

Zoo staff sand "Happy Birthday" to Juliana, according to a news release, and the family received an additional 12 moths on their zoo membership, a gift basket, ride tickets, movie tickets, a gift card and a golf cart tour with giraffe and sea lion encounters.