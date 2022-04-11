Papillion and La Vista announce 2022 Spring Cleanup Days

Papillion and La Vista will co-host a week of spring cleanup drop offs starting April 18 through April 24 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The joint event will be located on the south side of Portal Road and 99th Circle, just east of the Papillion Public Works Facility. The event is open to Papillion and La Vista residents.

For the protection of staff and the public, the following COVID-19 safety measures will be in place during this event:

• Staff will not be assisting with unloading efforts.

• Staffing will be limited, and staff will be wearing masks and gloves and observing social distancing.

• The public is encouraged to wear masks and observe social distancing when on site.

• There will be no porta-potties provided.

• No salvaging of any kind.

Bring identification, residential items only.

• This event is limited to residents of the cities of La Vista and Papillion. Bring a copy of a utility bill or type of identification to prove eligibility.

• The event is restricted to residential items only. Commercial and business vehicles will not be permitted.

• Staff will direct drivers to the appropriate disposal areas based on the type of materials.

• Please pay close attention to posted signage for entrance and exit directions.

• Please secure loads properly to prevent debris from obstructing the roads.

• This is a rain or shine event.

Document shredding

Document shredding services will be available on Saturday, April 23, from 7 a.m. to noon, or until the shredding truck is full. All shredding will be done at the La Vista Public Works facility, 9900 Portal Road -- just north and across the street from the Papillion Public Works facility.

Please limit to 10 file-size boxes per residence. Shredding is restricted to residential material only. Material must be free of binders, binder clips, or anything else that may damage the shredder. Boxes may not be left behind, but may be disposed of at the Cleanup Days site.

Acceptable items include:

• Household and lawn furniture

• Mattresses and box springs

• Major appliances

• Grills and smokers

• Outdoor power equipment (please empty fuel prior to disposing)

• Residential construction materials

• Automotive parts and batteries

• Undamaged propane tanks

• Broken toys and play structures

• Bicycles

• Tree limbs and yard waste (must be free of garbage and bags)

• All types of TVs (rear projection, tube TVs, flat screens, etc. may be disposed of in the roll-off dumpsters)

• CRT computer monitors (may be disposed of in the roll-off dumpsters)

The electronic recyclers will accept the following items:

• Cassette tapes, CDs, and arcade games

• Computers – Participants may request hard drives to be destroyed on site. The Cities of La Vista and Papillion and its material recyclers are not responsible for loss of personal data.

• Keyboards and computer mice

• Printers

• Cables and wires

• Batteries of any type and battery back-ups

• Data center equipment including raised flooring

• Networking equipment, routers, switches, hubs, etc.

• Audio and visual equipment, VCRs, CD players, radios, etc.

• Cell phones of any type and wall chargers

• Telephones

• Electric musical instruments including amplifiers

• Projectors

• Cable and satellite TV boxes

• Antennas

• Small appliances

The following cannot be accepted: tires, automotive oil, paint, hazardous waste, or chemicals of any kind. Please visit www.underthesink.org for information on a facility that will accept some of these items.

