Papillion Area Historical Society returns Portal School's Old Glory to full glory

The Papillion Area Historical Society has restored Old Glory to full glory.

A piece of instantly recognizable Papillion history is revitalized as of Thursday, Aug. 11, when the 45-star American flag displayed in the Portal Schoolhouse for years was returned to the wall in a new frame with museum-grade preservation.

The conservation effort was necessitated by damage to the flag from the sun and the ravages of time, said Shirley Ertz of the Papillion Area Historical Society.

“It’s come a long way from the plastic bag it came in,” Ertz said.

The late Louis Hauschild Jr., who served as a Papillion City Council member and fire chief, donated the flag in the 1990s. The design would have been accurate from 1896 to 1908, after Utah joined the union in 1895 and before Oklahoma’s admittance in 1907.

Mangelsen’s frame shop in Omaha undertook the project. The shop has more than 30 years of experience in museum quality work, said co-owner Matt Mangelsen.

The more than 100-year-old flag has been carefully stretched and hand sewn onto a cotton-based acid free matte. As one-side is sun damaged, the flag has been flipped over and will now hang vertically. Glazed, museum-grade conservation acrylic will protect the historic piece from further fading by UV light.

At 63-by-99 inches, it is one of the largest and oldest projects they have worked on, Mangelsen said. It took more than 20 hours of exacting labor, using specialized equipment unavailable in most framing stores. Mangelsen and his brother, David, personally installed the flag in the schoolhouse.

“We will frame anything,” he said, citing examples such as rifles, golf clubs and pick axes.

The nearly $2,500 preservation received major funding from Gene Pfahl. The retired founder of Gene’s Auto & Truck Service has been a longtime contributor to the historical society and was present for the installation.

“When I heard about it, I thought, ‘Man, that is so cool’,” Pfahl said. “I appreciate the people (of the historical society) who are here the keep it going.”

The history behind the flag is undocumented. Members of the Papillion Area Historical Society hypothesize it is burial casket flag. Written on the edge of the flag is the name “Sander”, but there is no known veteran from the turn of the 19th century by that name that can be found interred in the area, Ertz said.

It remains a mystery that the society would like the public’s help in solving.