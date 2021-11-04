 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Papillion Area Historical Society to meet Nov. 4
0 comments

Papillion Area Historical Society to meet Nov. 4

{{featured_button_text}}

The Papillion Area Historical Society will hold its November General Membership meeting on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. at the Historic Portal Schoolhouse.

There will be an election for a new board member. All members of the Historical Society who have been active for the past six months are eligible to serve on the Board. If interested in being a new member or serving on the Board, please attend the November meeting.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Must see Halloween houses
Papillion

Must see Halloween houses

The Papillion Times put out a request on social media for the community to show off the best and spookiest Halloween houses. The response was …

Papillion

Beer tasting Saturday

  • Updated

The Nebraska Hopgrowers will host their “Top Hop” Beer Tasting on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Lucky Bucket Brewery, 11941 Centennial …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert