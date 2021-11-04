Papillion Area Historical Society to meet Nov. 4

The Papillion Area Historical Society will hold its November General Membership meeting on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. at the Historic Portal Schoolhouse.
There will be an election for a new board member. All members of the Historical Society who have been active for the past six months are eligible to serve on the Board. If interested in being a new member or serving on the Board, please attend the November meeting.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Adam Branting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today