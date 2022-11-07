Papillion Area Lions Club presents check to Guitars 4 Vets at Dietze Music in Bellevue

The Papillion Area Lions Club gave nearly $1,000 to buy practice equipment for Guitars for Vets.

James Hoy, chapter coordinator for Guitars 4 Vets Omaha, said the program has 21 students and 10 instructors. His remarks came during a check presentation ceremony Monday morning at Dietze Music in Bellevue.

“We ran out of guitars,” Hoy said. “This puts a guitar in the hands of a student who is going to take care of it for 10 weeks.”

Guitars 4 Vets is a national nonprofit that provides relief to struggling veterans through the healing power of music and community.

The Lions Club made the $974.04 donation out of an account to benefit veterans, raised from its pre-pandemic Stepping Up for Vets event. Jane Nielsen, president of the Papillion Area Lions Club Foundation, said the organization is looking for additional opportunities to assist veterans.

Tim Pratt, owner of Dietze Music, said he’s pushing to have more music retailers nationally embrace their local chapters of Guitars 4 Vets.

“We do view our community as family,” Pratt said. “We’re here to help people fulfill dreams and to have entertainment and to relieve stress and all the things that go along with the musical community.”

Hoy said the Bellevue community has shown stronger support than those than many across the country that have seen their Guitar 4 Vets chapters fold.

“They can’t make a go of it in big cities in California, in Texas,” Hoy said. “We are in a community that is like none other in this country.”