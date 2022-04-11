Papillion Arts Council features PLSHS artists at Sump

PAPILLION -- The works of student artists from Papillion La Vista South High School are featured from now through May 5 at the Papillion Library Gallery in the Sump Memorial Library.

The show is part of an ongoing initiative by the Papillion Arts Council to expand and promote local area talent, according to council member and gallery curator Albert Rhea.

“By the end of the year, we will be using only Papillion area artists at the library, City Hall and Papillion Landing galleries,” Rhea said.

The exhibition features more than 50 pieces by 32 student artists, representing different mediums used in the art curriculum including drawing, painting, mixed media, computer graphics, printmaking, sculpture and clay. Fine arts department chair Mike Arnold said more than 200 students are enrolled in an arts class each semester at PLSHS.

“We are excited to have an opportunity to show what talented students we get to teach each day,” Arnold said. “The student works were selected by the individual teachers based on the quality, attention to detail and the craftsmanship of each piece. We also looked at which pieces stood out in terms of the lessons and problem solving techniques that were taught.

“When we heard that the Papillion Arts Council was putting on a show locally, we jumped at the chance. It is extremely important to support the visual arts, and the more exposure our program and students get the better. This is a great way to advocate for the Arts."

There will be a reception for the PLSHS artists on Sunday, April 24 at 2 p.m. at the library.

In addition, with the renovation of Papillion City Hall complete, the second floor art gallery has reopened, featuring the works of artist Holly Carey. Moreover, a display by artist Dennis Schroeder is now showing at Papillion Landing through April 30.

The Sump Memorial Library is located at 222 N Jefferson St. It is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.

Papillion Landing is located at 1046 W Lincoln St. It is open Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Papillion City Hall is located at 122 E Third St., and is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

