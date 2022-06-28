Papillion Arts Foundation established by city, art groups

The Papillion City Council entered into an agreement with three area groups creating a nonprofit foundation to promote the arts.

At its Tuesday, June 21, meeting, the council authorized a memo of understanding between the city, the Papillion La Vista Community Theater, the Papillion Area Concert Band and the Papillion Area Community Singers to create the Papillion Arts Foundation.

“This is an item that can have an immense impact on the quality of life (for the community) in the future,” said council member Tom Mumgaard.

Creating this 501©(3) allows the foundation fundraising opportunities for public and private grants. Rather than an informal relationship, the foundation’s formal agreement with the city will allow for cross-promotion of activities, making city-owned property available free of rent or customary fees and other benefits.

Papillion Mayor David Black said the city’s most recent public survey indicated the desire for more visual and performing arts.

“The community is saying that’s what they want,” Black said.

The council also approved a one-time, 3% cost of living wage increase for management and other exempt positions in the city. The resolution also updates pay and adds various pay grades in several departments.

The raises follow a study of the City of Papillion’s wages compared to surrounding communities. It is intended to retain and lure skilled labor.

The La Vista City Council will next meet on Tuesday, July 5 at 6 p.m. at 8116 Park View Blvd. The Papillion City Council will next meet on Tuesday, July 5 at 7 p.m. at 1046 W. Lincoln St.

