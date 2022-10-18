Papillion City Council candidates address priorities in respective wards

Papillion council candidates face unique challenges

The issues facing the Papillion City Council this fall are similar to those in previous elections.

How does Papillion handle economic and population growth? How do officials keep the small town feel of Papillion? How do they keep traffic on the move? How do they attract people to the area?

Yet these perennial issues are more intense this election cycle, with Meta, Google, Amazon and Hormel all locating in the region, the city is booming.

The ConnectSarpy roadway project and Unified Southern Sarpy Wastewater System projects are promising to keep Papillion growing, which means maintaining consistent infrastructure, services and amenities will be a greater challenge for the city.

Most voters can choose to retain their current representatives on the Papillion City Council. Alternatively, with every seat contested, the makeup of the council could shift toward a younger, more female governing body, with three women and two candidates under 40 challenging incumbents on the general election ballot.

Each way, Papillion voters have distinct personalities to choose between in each ward.

Ward 1

With council member Gene Jaworski stepping down after 20 years, Ward 1 will have a new face representing them for the first time since James Glover was appointed in 2007.

Both Michael Tiedeman and Dave Fanslau are political newcomers, and both are campaigning door-to-door to introduce themselves.

Candidate Profile: Michael Tiedeman For Member of Papillion City Council Ward 1

Tiedeman, a project manager for a mechanical contractor, has focused his campaign on accountability and transparency. The youngest of all the candidates running for council at 35, he emphasizes a need to “work more proactively with our citizens.”

“It comes with a little bit of selflessness, getting out and talking to our people,” Tiedeman said.

“I have witnessed the councilmen — how they talk and how they think about things. It’s a tough position to represent people with different values and different positions from me,” he said. “If we can work together and make majority of the people are happy, then we are doing a pretty good job.”

A Nebraska Army National Guard veteran who served a tour in Afghanistan, Tiedeman readily admits he does not have all the answers and must learn specifics. He said he hopes to bring fresh perspectives nonetheless.

Tiedeman said he is concerned whether economic growth can be sustained and if the city can keep up with population growth.

“We can only grow as quickly as we can provide for the safety of our citizens,” he said.

Managing city growth is an area his opponent has expertise.

Candidate Profile: David Fanslau For Member of Papillion City Council Ward 1

Fanslau, planning director for the City of Omaha, has served Sarpy County as a board member on the Planning Commission and the Zoning Board of Adjustments.

“Businesses will follow roof tops, so you have to make sure that when you are growing residentially, you have the room for those services people demand – grocery stores, retail,” he said.

Fanslau said creating diversified housing would satisfy current residents of Papillion, as well as allow newcomers options to meet their needs.

“You have to take advantage of the infrastructure that is already in place — that’s the existing roads, the existing sewers, existing schools, all the way down the line. And you also have to maximize the new infrastructure,” Fanslau said. “Does everybody need a 20,000 square foot lot? No. Can that sewer in the street serve 50 units or 200 units? There are ways – it would be new to Papillion – to increase density and take advantage of that infrastructure,”

“It all kind of fits together. You want to attract businesses, build out that tax base and spread it out, which is possibly a way to take the burden off homeowners,” he said.

Ward 2

Candidate Profile: Steve Engberg For Member of Papillion City Council Ward 2

Steve Engberg, the council’s current president, is a Papillion institution, having served as Papillion police chief prior to election to the City Council in 1992.

“I’ll do whatever I need to help the community,” Engberg said. “I grew up here. This means everything to me. My great-great grandmother was here. My great grandmother was the first businesswoman in Papillion, for crying out loud.”

Candidate Profile: Loreen Reynante For Member of Papillion City Council Ward 2

Facing the seven-term incumbent is Loreen Reynante, a local salon owner with a corporate finance background.

She said she knows Papillion is changing, but is concerned over the pace and types of growth.

“Why are we enticing this type of business over another type of business? I mean, what is the ultimate goal? I don’t know what their ultimate goal is, which is partially why I would like to get involved,” she said. “I like my hometown, and I would like to keep it a small town, relatively speaking.”

Part of those future development apprehensions center on proper street design and maintenance to address traffic flow and speeds, Reynante said. She also questions the timing of some road projects.

“I would like to see a little more road build out before the neighborhood pops up.” Reynante said. “They will build a community, then they will come back in later and interrupt everyone’s in-and-out process into a neighborhood and start widening roads or doing some sort of improvements. Now you have inconvenienced people twice.”

An interest in public service was piqued when she campaigned to revise a city ordinance on recreational vehicle storage. After watching deliberations, Reynante said she decided she could provide a “new point of view and a fresh approach” where she can “look at things from all angles.”

“Some of them have been doing it for so long that they are comfortable with how the city approaches thing, how they look at it,” she said. “Some of the council members do think that it is their council and their city, and it’s not.”

Engberg said he welcomes new ideas, and he said he works diligently to create his own. He said he played a primary role in projects concerning Google and street resurfacing. The council member takes particular pride in Veterans Park, the design of which he sketched out on a napkin.

“There is a lot of value to having experience on the council,” Engberg said. “When somebody brings up something that maybe has been brought up three times before two decades ago, I can with some skill say ‘OK, we’ve talked about this. Here’s what worked and what didn’t work the last time.’ You aren’t going to get that if you have all fresh blood.”

If reelected, Engberg said he would focus on implementing the new parks’ plan. Improvements to city infrastructure and amenities are a passion, and he said he is a strong proponent of regular updates in city planning to keep pace with growth and economic changes.

Exhaustive planning keeps Papillion from losing its character and city government from becoming too “bureaucratic” to meet the citizens’ needs, he said.

At the ward level, both candidates seek to strip language in the road plan for extensions on North Beadle and North Osage Street to First Street.

Ward 3

Candidate Profile: Steve Sunde For Member of Papillion City Council Ward 3

Steve Sunde, an attorney running for a second term, has a mindset “that government is best which governs least” as he talks about the Papillion City Council.

“I don’t view myself as someone who is necessarily trying to push their pet projects through the council,” Sunde said. “I am one of the councilmen for sure who will try to stand up for the liberty interests of the citizens, and sometimes that is against the city and what the city is trying to do.”

“I believe, in America, we should be as free as we can be,” he said.

With Papillion’s expansion, Sunde places an emphasis on future traffic needs. He said Papillion’s streets, particularly in Ward 3, have improved drivability. Areas are being repaired in “worst to first” order with an advanced overlay.

He said the city should not be taking any “artificial steps” with excessive requirements on development projects brought before the council. However, the city is “in a place where we can be choosy.”

“We need to just make sure what is being built fits in to what’s already here,” Sunde said. “I don’t know that we can stop the growth, but we can control the speed.”

For instance, the council member is not a proponent of easing the city’s 10-foot “setbacks,” a zoning separation requirement between a lot line and a home.

“It’s one of the reason we have such a nice community here is our setback rules that are in existence now,” Sunde said.

Candidate Profile: Becky Hoch For Member of Papillion City Council Ward 3

Becky Hoch, Sunde’s opponent, disagrees about the setbacks.

“I would challenge those folks with, ‘Is that the only thing that makes Papillion Papillion?” Hoch said. “Isn’t Papillion a diversity of inhabitants? Young to old, in varying stages of their life, from different backgrounds? Don’t we as a community need all kinds of people from all kinds of walks of life? Or do we want just want to be an elitist community with 20 feet between our houses?”

Hoch, chair of the Papillion Planning Commission and a Papillion La Vista High School teacher, said she is focused on providing workforce housing to meet demand.

“If you have got police officers and firefighters and park department and road department workers who work in the community, but can’t afford to live in the community, we’ve got a gap,” Hoch said.

She said Papillion must look at adjusting fees and ordinances, including setbacks in some types of planned unit developments.

“It is not the city’s job to be a developer, but it is the city’s job to facilitate the possible,” Hoch said.

Creating housing and providing quality amenities and services are critical for Papillion’s sustained prosperity. Going hand-in-hand is growing private-public partnerships to engage new residents.

“The community is more than just its government and its buildings,” Hoch said. “It’s really its people, and if the people have a sense of community and believe they are a part of that community, they will stick together and protect it.”

Ward 4

Candidate Profile: Autumn Sky Burns For Member of Papillion City Council Ward 4

Autumn Sky Burns likes competition.

In her third try for public office, with previous attempts including a council seat and a mayoral run in 2020, Burns said she is pleased every council seat is contested this November — as it invigorates the system and stimulates community involvement.

It also brings an opportunity to change the dynamics of the council.

“At the table right now is a pretty homogenous group,” she said. “The average age in Papillion is 38 and a half, but there is not anyone under the age of 40 on the council. Over 50% are women, but we have one seat out of eight that’s a woman. We don’t have any in terms of ethnic-racial minorities.”

“Diversity is not just race age or gender, there’s also economics, lived experiences and I am hopeful that as the years continue to pass, we will see more a more diverse group of individuals that are wanting to take part in local policy and local leadership,” she said.

A community health coordinator for CHI Health, the 37-year-old said her experience in connecting people is a key factor in her candidacy. Educating the community and inviting them into the policy making process creates positive outcomes.

“(People) really don’t know where their tax dollars are going or what they are funding,” Burns said. “When you are transparent and engage with people, and people understand the value of what they are paying for, people are happier.”

Candidate Profile: Tom Mumgaard For Member of Papillion City Council Ward 4

Her opponent, incumbent Tom Mumgaard, is also focused on connectivity, but of a different kind.

“We need to be proactive in working with Sarpy County to have a road system to accommodate the growth,” Mumgaard said.

The seven-term council member said street construction is vital in the south and west parts of the city, particularly for new developments near Highway 370. There also needs to be improvements on West Sixth Street. Ideally, Mumgaard would like to see entrances and exits to Halleck Park at 72nd Street.

Contributing to enhancing Papillion will be the need for green areas.

“When development plans come in, we have to make sure it is not street after street of houses. We have to make sure there is recreational opportunities — parks, etc.,” he said.

While downtown Papillion has been greatly “enhanced” over the years, Mumgaard would like to see changes in the alley behind Twisted Vine (east of Washington Street from First to Second Streets) to become a seasonal entertainment area.

“We all have an obligation to come up with new ideas, and I hope that is not driven by age. I try hard to constantly not get stuck on memory lane,” he said. “Judge the council members by how they are doing, whether they are coming up with new ideas that will enhance the city.”