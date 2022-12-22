Papillion City Council scraps street extensions from road plan

After years of neighborhood opposition, the Papillion City Council has stripped the city’s six year road plan of proposed extensions of North Beadle and North Osage streets to East First Street.

Following more than 45 minutes of debate Tuesday, Dec. 20, the council formally approved the road plan with an amendment eliminating the connections at Beadle and Osage streets, as well as proposed joining of East Third Street to American Parkway.

While the projects were planned for the 2024-25 fiscal year, at a cost of nearly $2 million, the Papillion Planning Commission voted 6-1 in November to recommend the removal of the three extensions.

The street connections of Osage and Beadle have bounced around in city plans for years, though have never advanced to the budgeting phase.

Ward 4 representative Tom Mumgaard has been a longtime proponent of an addition of a half-a-block of pavement for the two streets. He argued the extensions would make travel easier in the downtown area, which fits into the city’s guidelines to create connectivity, and would ease traffic along the heavily traveled Sixth Street.

"I thought we had a goal of minimizing the traffic through the downtown area. We spent a lot of money on a pedestrian crossing signal to, in part, control the traffic," Mumgaard said. "I look at this and say, 'Yeah. If you give the people another way in and out of the neighborhood, they won't be driving in downtown Papillion, and that's a good thing.'"

Steve Engberg, who represents the neighborhood in Ward 2, was adamant the residents do not want changes to their “quiet” area and the expense is unnecessary for so little benefit. A traffic study projected just over 150 vehicles would use the extended streets during rush hours.

"Until the day I draw my last breath, I am going to keep fighting it, because I think it is a crazy, crazy way to spend money," Engberg said.