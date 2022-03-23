Papillion City Hall re-opening

PAPILLION — After more than a year of renovation, the City of Papillion is ready to return to a refurbished City Hall starting this month.

In a sneak preview, Communications Director Trent Albers took the Papillion Times on a tour.

The century old building has undergone the biggest renovation in its history, at a cost of $3.9 million. City Hall smelled of fresh paint as workers completed the final projects. The original tile floor gleamed. Looking down the first floor hallway, the building retains its old charm.

However, step behind a door, with an electronic passkey, and a modern office space emerges. New LED lights brighten and dim automatically, triggered by motion sensors. The offices and meeting rooms have glass walls. There are adjustable desks for sitting or standing.

“The overall goal was to make sure every department has room to grow,” Albers said.

A new HVAC system, with additional heating elements, allows fresh air to circulate in the building. Warmer or colder air is pulled into the areas where it is needed. Combined with the LED lights, there should be a 10- to 15% decrease in energy costs.

A large mural above the grand staircase was removed, revealing a set of windows that allows in natural light. Other notable changes include a new elevator and new ADA compliant bathrooms.

“This project will extend the life of this building for years to come,” Albers said.

Two areas were left virtually untouched. The city council chambers retain their stoic grace, while the top floor ancient jail cells remain proudly creepy.

From now until early April, city departments that have been dispersed throughout town will begin the move back.

“It will be nice to be back under one roof,” Albers said.

