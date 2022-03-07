Papillion Community Foundation appoints new marketing manager

PAPILLION -- Olivia Watson has been appointed by the Papillion Community Foundation Board of Directors to serve as the new marketing manager.

Watson will graduate from the University of Nebraska at Omaha in May with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media communications. She interned with the Papillion Community Foundation during the spring semester of 2021, assisting with the development of the Papillion Urban Garden website, social media tactics and marketing campaigns.

In a press release, Watson said she is committed to the foundation’s mission to identify, develop and support the community.

“Olivia brought bright ideas and a new perspective to our organization during her recent internship,” board President Jacob Betsworth said. “That, along with her work on our website design, made her an obvious choice for our new marketing manager and the board is looking forward to her many accomplishments.”

