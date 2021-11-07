Papillion Community Foundation executive director steps down

PAPILLION -- The Papillion Community Foundation announced last week the resignation of Executive Director Laura Schwartz, effective Dec. 1.

Schwartz, who has served as executive director since July 2017, has been named an assistant vice president at Citizens State Bank. She will be responsible for the Papillion market.

“I am very grateful to have served the community that has meant so much to me and be a part of the Papillion Community Foundation for over four years,” Schwartz said. “I am excited to join the team at Citizens State Bank and look forward to continuing to serve this community in a different capacity.”

During her tenure with the foundation, Schwarz developed several programs, including the Papillion Urban Garden and Pantry for Our Patriots, as well as countless hours working on the Papillion 150 celebration and Papillion Days. She also launched a high school internship program to support future business leaders.

The Papillion Community Foundation Executive Committee has named Joe Hunter, currently the organization’s assistant director, to serve as interim executive director.

Hunter has been with the Papillion Community Foundation since February 2020. A longtime Papillion resident, he has a background in political science and nonprofit management.