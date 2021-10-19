Papillion family fill Sump art gallery

PAPILLION — One Papillion family of artists share the walls of the Sump Memorial Library Gallery this October and November for a new display of their work.

Allen and Rhonda Follmer, with their daughter Alicia, create their art under the moniker “Red Dragon Designs.” They frequently exhibit at area summer markets and art fairs. Alicia primarily paints and draws, and even creates coloring books. Allen and Rhonda make stained glass creations together, including jewelry.

“Alicia enjoys drawing, mainly in pencil,” Rhonda Follmer wrote to the Times. “You will see an example of her abilities in a book she published called ‘Queen Mandala.’ She has been taking art classes since she was 10 years old. Alicia studies at Metropolitan Community College for, of course, an art degree.

“Allen and Rhonda took a stained glass class in the winter of 2019 at Rainbow Artistic Glass in Millard, and haven’t stopped creating since. Alicia contributes to our art by coming up with ideas and drawing them.

“We have our own strengths. Alicia can create her ideas to the correct scale. Allen is good at cutting glass, making everything fit right, leading and soldering. Rhonda is good at cutting out the patterns; grinding the glass and deciding color.”

The show at the Papillion Library Gallery runs through November. The library is located at 222 N. Jefferson St. It is open Monday thru Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday thru Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.

