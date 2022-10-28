Papillion Fire Department seeking applicants to be next fire chief

With the forthcoming retirement of Papillion Fire Chief Bill Bowes, the Papillion Fire Department has posted the job for applications.

Minimum requirements for the position include 15 years of increasingly responsible command and supervisory experience in a fire department, including at least three years as a batallion chief or higher command position.

Addition requirements include a bachelor's degree in fire science, fire protection engineering, business administration or a related field. A Master of Public Administration or related credential is preferred.

Nebraska Firefighter I certification, CPR certification, EMT or paramedic centification and a residence within a 30 minute response time from the department is also required.

The fire chief is responsible for the daily operation of the department, including developing, coordinating, directing and planning the administrational and operational activities related to all functions of fire and emergency medical services for Papillion, La Vista and the Papillion Rural Fire Protection District.

Bowes is s Papillion’s second professional fire chief and has served since 2006. His last day is tentatively March 31, 2023.

The position pays between $96,042 and $111,107 per year. Find more information at tinyurl.com/PFDJobs.