Papillion Fire Department summer camp teaches fire safety

The Papillion Fire Department's free Fire Safety Camp made its return Tuesday, July 12, after a two year hiatus caused by the pandemic.

Children from Papillion and La Vista, ages 6 to 12, learned what it is like to be a firefighter, as well as how to keep themselves safe with fire safety and basic first aid. It's designed to be a hands-on way of reinforcing what they've learned in school, Papillion Fire Department Captain Brad Nickisch said.

In its 20th year, about 65 children attended the camp between two sessions. Many older children are returners, he said. It was located at PFD's Station 1 in La Vista.

Highlights of the event included filling an Offutt Fire Department trailer with smoke to teach children how to evacuate quickly and safely during a simulated fire. Another child favorite, Nickisch said, is playing in the fire hoses.