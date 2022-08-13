Papillion, Gretna residents among new members of Girl Scout board

Two Sarpy County residents are among five new board members of the Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska.

The organization says it's the largest girl-serving organization in the state with more than 13,700 members. Its board of directors represent the diversity and geography of the council made up of community leaders and professionals who promote the Girl Scout mission, according to a news release.

Louise Pickens of Papillion is the president at OBI Creative. She earned her Master of Business Administration from Bellevue University.

Larissa Johnson of Gretna is an audit and assurance Partner with Deloitte Consulting LLP. She earned her Master’s in Accounting from University of Nebraska–Lincoln.

The other new board members are Joyce Cooper of Omaha, who is the director of diversity and inclusion for the Omaha Public Power District; Hannah Frey of Omaha, who is an attorney at the law firm Baird Holm LLP; and Rachel Hays of Columbus, who is the director of sales and marketing at Behlen Manufacturing Co. and the founder and coach at Walter Grace.

Girl Scouts has operated in Nebraska since 1926 with the formation of troops in Omaha. Find more information at girlscoutsnebraska.org.