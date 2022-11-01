Papillion improves monuments recognizing community's veterans

Papillion has improved its honored spaces for veterans in recent months.

The city's Veterans Park is special in that it's recognized as both s Blue Star and a Gold Star Memorial.

The Gold Star Memorial -- honoring those killed in action, missing in action and who are prisoners of war -- was initially unveiled this summer. The Blue Star Memorial honors all military service members and was installed in 2012 before the area that was part of Halleck Park was renamed Veterans Park the following year.

A granite wall completing the POW/MIA monument was installed Oct. 6. Papio Vision, the city-produced government access TV channel, reported the 3,500-pound granite wall was delivered from India before being installed by J.F. Bloom and Company, secured on a 900-pound granite base.

The POW/MIA monument was installed alongside a statute of a solider. Papillion Mayor Black told Papio Vision that addition adds depth to the Gold Star Memorial site.

"It makes a statement," Black said. "It's like you're discovering more and more and more."

"There will be people who will be emotional about it," Black added. "Looking around, I think we hit a home run."

Another effort to commemorate veterans is underway in Papillion with the construction of the Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Memorial on a hill just south of the SumTur Amphitheater. Ground was broken on the project this spring, with groundwork expected to be finished by the end of the year.

The $5.5 million memorial will chronicle the history of the Vietnam War and the 396 Nebraskans who lost their lives in the conflict. Eleven obelisks will make up the marker along with flagpoles for Old Glory, military branch flags and the POW/MIA flag.

As a centerprise, a restored Vietnam-era UH-1 "Huey" helicopter will be part of a mixed-media sculptural depiction of the rescue of a wounded soldier. The helicopter was restored by aviation students at Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs with support from personnel from Offutt Air Force Base and Vietnam veterans who volunteers to ensure authenticity.

The restored helicopter was unveiled with its original pilot and crew during a ceremony Sept. 12 at the Council Bluffs Airport.

"It was like it was meant to be," former Army pilot Byron Bode told Papio Vision.

The Snoopy reconnaissance flight -- UH-1 tail number 532 -- provided a detailed description so it could be restored to its former glory by the Iowa Western students, their instructor and other volunteers.

"We were trained as pilots to do whatever it took to support people on the ground," Bode said.

Iowa Western President Dan Kinney said it means a lot for the college students to give back.

"It is just amazing to get our students involved in history," Kinney told Iowa Western's IWTV in a segment shared on YouTube.

Find more about the Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Memorial at nvmf.org or facebook.com/nvvmfoundation.