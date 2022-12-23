Papillion Junior Woman’s Club announces winter grants

The Papillion Junior Woman's Club gave a total of $6,000 in year-end community grants to eight nonprofits serving Sarpy County.

This winter’s recipients are:

• Omaha Organization for the Purpose of Storytelling, $350;

• Papillion Area Historical Society, $500;

• Papillion La Vista Arts Network, $550;

• Cornerstone Christian School, $650;

• Papillion Community Foundation Inc. the Media Academy at Papillion La Vista High School, $1,000;

• Sarpy County Museum, $1,000;

• Town & Country Humane Society, $1,000; and

• Sheltering Tree, $1,500.

The grants fund specific projects within Sarpy County. They were awarded at a reception held Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Papillion Volunteer Fire Department Hall.

The PJWC, which is affiliated with the General Federation of Women's Clubs, raises funds year-round, raising money with a funnel cake booth at Papillion Days and the Celebration of Trees. A new round of grant applications can be submitted to the club this spring.

Storytelling planned this summer

The Papillion Area Historical Society is planning a summer of storytelling with speaking engagements by historical authors and scholars.

Diane La'Ree Peagler of the PAHS said the group’s historians will also be working with the Omaha Organization for the Purpose of Storytelling and Sump Memorial Library to develop a summer youth camp.

“It will let the children guide the story, and even encourages them to make the story themselves,” Peagler said. “They will be the writers and directors.”

The Papillion Area Historical Society expressed its gratitude for the support of the Papillion Junior Woman’s Club.

"These grant opportunities allow us to continue to grow and flourish with new events and programs,” Peagler said.