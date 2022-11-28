 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Papillion Junior Woman's Club celebrates Christmas trees during annual event

  • 0

The Papillion Junior Woman’s Club held its fourth annual Celebration of Trees on Friday, Nov. 18, and Saturday, Nov. 19.

The Belvedere Polish Home, 201 E. First St., hosted the event, which raised money for Sheltering Tree, which is building a residence for special needs people south of the Shadow Lake Towne Center.

The event included a raffle, Christmas boutique, bake sake and a wide range of decorated Christmas trees.

Twenty-five trees were decorated by local businesses, organizations, nonprofits and individuals.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert