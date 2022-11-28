Papillion Junior Woman's Club celebrates Christmas trees during annual event

The Papillion Junior Woman’s Club held its fourth annual Celebration of Trees on Friday, Nov. 18, and Saturday, Nov. 19.

The Belvedere Polish Home, 201 E. First St., hosted the event, which raised money for Sheltering Tree, which is building a residence for special needs people south of the Shadow Lake Towne Center.

The event included a raffle, Christmas boutique, bake sake and a wide range of decorated Christmas trees.

Twenty-five trees were decorated by local businesses, organizations, nonprofits and individuals.