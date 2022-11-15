 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Papillion Junior Woman's Club plans fourth annual Celebration of Trees

  • 0

The Papillion Junior Woman’s Club is sponsoring its fourth annual Celebration of Trees.

The event will be held Friday, Nov. 18, from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Belvedere Polish Home, 201 E. First St.

There will be an amazing raffle, a Christmas boutique, a bake sale, great food (breakfast, lunch and dinner) and beautiful trees. Twenty-five trees will be decorated by local businesses, organizations, nonprofits and individuals.

Admission is $1. All proceeds support worthy causes in the community.

111622-pt-news-celebrate-trees.jpg
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert