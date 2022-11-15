Papillion Junior Woman's Club plans fourth annual Celebration of Trees

The Papillion Junior Woman’s Club is sponsoring its fourth annual Celebration of Trees.

The event will be held Friday, Nov. 18, from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Belvedere Polish Home, 201 E. First St.

There will be an amazing raffle, a Christmas boutique, a bake sale, great food (breakfast, lunch and dinner) and beautiful trees. Twenty-five trees will be decorated by local businesses, organizations, nonprofits and individuals.

Admission is $1. All proceeds support worthy causes in the community.