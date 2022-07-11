Papillion Junior Woman's Club plans 'Walk Through the Gardens'

The Papillion Junior Woman’s Club is sponsoring its third annual Walk Through the Gardens on Saturday, July 16, from 9 a.m. to noon.

The walk benefits the Tri-City Food Pantry and Heartland Hope Mission, and representatives of those organization and Nebraska Extension Master Gardener volunteers will be on hand at some of the homes.

Six gardens will be featured. The PJWC describes them as follows:

• 1301 Phoenix Circle, Papillion: This house features cottage gardens, a long brick walkway bordered by perennials, an edible garden and Ginkgo, Umbrella and Blue Spruce trees. The piece de resistance? A pumpkin patch. In the past some have grown to 400 pounds!

• 516 Deer Run Lane and 515 Quail Ridge Road, Papillion: While both yards feature multiple sun gardens with a wide variety of plants, it is in the shade gardens where most folks will linger. Hundreds of hosta are accented by ferns, epimediums, bleeding hearts, trillium, celandine poppies, brunnera, hellebores and shade loving shrubs. Both yards contain fountains and one has a pond.

• 404 Shannon Road, Papillion: This yard is a cottage garden charmer. A honey locust tree will greet you in the front yard encircled with beautiful shade plantings. A large oak tree awaits in the back yard surrounded by plantings, a bird bath and a sweet little fairy.

• 7830 South 98th St., La Vista: This pollinator-friendly garden features native plants that are bee and butterfly magnets. Butterfly milkweed, Prairie Petunia, Golden Alexander, Joe Pye Weed, Mexican Hat and Ironweed all blend together in lovely coexistence. It also includes two beautiful clematis. Look for plants with delightful names like Rattlesnake Master and Verbena Bonariensis.

• Halleck and Monroe Streets, Papillion: The Butterfly Garden at Veterans Park -- dedicated just last September -- has quickly grown into an awesome showplace. The garden are built in the shape of a butterfly and features a small water bubbler and a large monarch butterfly sculpture with numerous plants that are attractive to many different pollinators. It continues to be a haven for birds, butterflies, bees and hummingbirds as well as an oasis of peace and serenity for humans.

Donations will be accepted at any garden site. Outdoor signs, summer wreaths, plants and other :garden treasures" will be for sale at 404 Shannon Road.