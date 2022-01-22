Papillion La Vista boys wrestling loses top five battle to Millard South, girls come out on top

The dual between Papillion La Vista and Millard South was always going to be a thrill ride.

Millard South is the No. 1 ranked dual team and Papillion La Vista is ranked third.

Each team has several wrestlers ranked in the top 10 of their respective weight classes.

Things kicked off at 106-pounds and featured a Metro Conference Tournament finals rematch between second-ranked Tyler Durden and third-ranked Isaac Ekdahl.

This was the rubber match between the two, with Durden having pinned Ekdahl in the Metro Conference Final.

From the moment the ref blew his whistle, the 106-pound match resembled more a chess match than wrestling.

Each wrestler was clearly calculating not only their next move, but their next step.

Neither wrestler could get it done in regulation and the match went to an overtime period.

Durden came out on top with a takedown to give the Monarchs the lead, 3-0.

Jacob Campbell, fifth-ranked 113-pound Monarch wrestler, was unavailable for the dual.

Millard South's third-ranked 113-pound wrestler Miles Anderson made quick work of freshman Monarch Jack Mcaullife with a pin.

At 120-pounds the match looked to be going into overtime but Millard South's Gino Rettele got the last second escape over Dominic Martinez.

The Patriot's were in command of the dual 9-3 over the Monarchs.

Monarch wrestler Cal Price came up with a big pin at 126-pounds and Brody Thober picked up a major decision at 132-pounds over Millard South's Julian Humm.

The Monarchs were now in the lead 13-9.

Aiden Robertson, Millard South wrestler and second ranked at 138-pounds, got the major decision over seventh Cash Niroomand-Rad.

Millard South's Josiah Aburumuh got a pin over Caden Sterling.

The Patriots once again were in the lead 19-13.

Arizona State commit and No. 1 ranked Tyler Antoniak got a pin in 53 seconds over Isaac Pameran in the 152-pound match.

Papillion's Nick Hamilton got a major decision over Henry Reilly at 160-pounds.

Millard South's Antrell Taylor got a pin in 20 seconds over Eljah Kothe at 170-pounds.

The 182-pound match pitted third-ranked Millard South wrestler Caeden Olin and fifth-ranked Papillion La Vista wrestler Coleton Haggin. Olin picked up the 3-2 decision over Haggi.

The Patriots now had a 34-17 lead over the Monarchs.

Papillion La Vista wrestler Jayson Bottorff picked up the pin at 195-pound over Brock Dyer.

Christian Nash, Millard South and ranked second at 220-pounds, picked up a pin over ninth ranked Hunter Forral.

Jace Wheeler ended the night for the Monarchs on a high note by way of pin over Millard South wrestler JR Lecouna.

"I'm just so proud of our guys and how they battled," Chris Curry, Papillion La Vista head coach said. "All week long, we just kind of told them, hey, we got to compete, take a period at a period and just work."

Cury noted that some matches such as Haggin's and Martinez's were one point matches.

"If those are flip flopped, the other way it's a whole new ballgame now," Curry said.

He said his team to work on finishing takedowns.

Curry did notice some improvement from Haggin against Olin. Haggin lost an earlier match between the two 7-2 at the Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic.

"That's making some strides, a lot of our guys are making some great strides. So we're happy about that," Curry said.

There is some method behind the consistency of the Papillion La Vista boys wrestling team.

Curry said it is the bond that formed amongst teammates.

"Our senior leadership has been pretty darn good and just taking it one match at a time," Curry said.

The Papillion La Vista girls wrestling team performed before the varsity boys match and continued to show they were the best girls team in the Metro.

There were several open weight classes for the girls but the lady Monarchs did not settle for forfeit points and won the dual 25-21.

Marissa Dennis got a tech fall for the Monarchs at 120-pounds.

Papillion La Vista wrestler Kelsey Moore followed with a pin at 126-pounds.

Jenna Secord got a pin at 132-pounds for Papillion La Vista.

Kirsten Clark edged out Millard South's Stormy Hampton 4-2 in the 185-pound match.

Talia Astorino grabbed a 16-1 tech fall over her Millard South opponent.

