Papillion La Vista Cleanup Days Oct. 18 to Oct. 24

The cities of Papillion and La Vista are teaming up once again to host Fall Cleanup Days from Monday, Oct. 18 to Sunday, Oct. 24 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Papillion Public Works complex.
The event is open to Papillion residents, Papillion water customers and La Vista residents. Bring an ID or water bill to prove your residency.
Fall Cleanup Days are an opportunity for residents to dump old furniture, appliances, electronics, yard waste and vehicles free of charge. Drop-off is at the Papillion Public Works complex at 99th Circle and Portal Road, with document shredding happening across the street on Saturday, Oct. 23 at La Vista Public Works.
Details are as follows:
For the protection of staff and the public related to COVID-19, staff will not be assisting with unloading efforts.
There will be no portable bathrooms provided during this event.
Boxes used to hold documents for shredding must be taken back by the resident.
No salvaging of any kind.
The event is restricted to residential items only. Commercial and business vehicles are not permitted.
Staff will direct you to the appropriate disposal areas based on the type of materials you bring for disposal.
Please pay close attention to posted signage for entrance and exit directions.
Please secure loads properly to prevent debris from obstructing the roads.
This is a rain or shine event.
See below for details on what can and cannot be dumped during the event.
Document shredding at La Vista Public WorksDocument shredding services will be available on Saturday, Oct. 23, 7 a.m. to noon or until the shredding truck is full. Please limit shreddable material to 10 file-size boxes per residence. Shredding is restricted to residential material only. Material must be free of binders, binder clips, or anything else that may damage the shredder. Shredding boxes must be taken back by the resident, but can be disposed of across the street at the Cleanup Days site.
Acceptable items at the Papillion Public Works complex
Household and lawn furniture.
Mattresses and box springs.
Major appliances.
Grills and smokers.
Outdoor power equipment (please empty fuel prior to disposing.)
Residential construction materials.
Automotive parts and batteries.
Undamaged propane tanks.
Broken toys and play structures.
Bicycles.
Tree limbs and yard waste (Must be free of garbage and bags.)
Electronic recyclers will accept the following items in the designated area of the Cleanup Days site:
All types of TVs (rear projection, tube TVs, flat screens, etc. may be disposed of in the roll-off dumpsters.)
CRT computer monitors (may be disposed of in the roll-off dumpsters.)
Cassette tapes, CDs, and arcade games.
Computers (CRT monitors may be disposed of in the roll-off dumpsters) – Participants may request hard drives to be destroyed on site. The City of Papillion and its material recyclers are not responsible for loss of personal data.
Keyboards and mice.
Printers.
Cables and wires.
Batteries of any type and battery back-ups.
Data center equipment including raised flooring.
Networking equipment, routers, switches, hubs, etc.
Audio and visual equipment, VCRs, CD players, radios, etc.
Cell phones of any type and wall chargers.
Telephones.
Electric musical instruments including amplifiers.
Projectors.
Cable and satellite TV boxes.
Antennas.
Small appliances.
Tires, automotive oil, paint, hazardous waste, or chemicals of any kind can not be accepted. Please visit www.underthesink.org for information on a facility that will accept some of these items.
To recycle unwanted vehicles, call the Public Works Department at 402-597-2043 to schedule the pick-up with the recycler and to receive the proper form that must be completed prior to pick-up and disposal.