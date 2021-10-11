Papillion La Vista Cleanup Days Oct. 18 to Oct. 24

The cities of Papillion and La Vista are teaming up once again to host Fall Cleanup Days from Monday, Oct. 18 to Sunday, Oct. 24 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Papillion Public Works complex.

The event is open to Papillion residents, Papillion water customers and La Vista residents. Bring an ID or water bill to prove your residency.

Fall Cleanup Days are an opportunity for residents to dump old furniture, appliances, electronics, yard waste and vehicles free of charge. Drop-off is at the Papillion Public Works complex at 99th Circle and Portal Road, with document shredding happening across the street on Saturday, Oct. 23 at La Vista Public Works.

Details are as follows:

For the protection of staff and the public related to COVID-19, staff will not be assisting with unloading efforts.

There will be no portable bathrooms provided during this event.

Boxes used to hold documents for shredding must be taken back by the resident.

No salvaging of any kind.

The event is restricted to residential items only. Commercial and business vehicles are not permitted.