Papillion La Vista Community Schools audit shows district in the black

The results of a required 2021-22 audit of the Papillion La Vista Community Schools finds the district in a strong financial position.

In a presentation to the PLCS Board of Education on Tuesday, Nov. 29, Assistant Superintendent of Business Brett Richards said the audit found “no findings of material weaknesses or significant deficiencies."

"By design, the district had a revenue of $133,200,778 and expenditures of $133,049,949. That's a difference in the black of $150,000 out of that big of a budget. It is a little bit of an art and science to try to get that," Richards said.

The audit -- conducted by O'Donnell, Ficenec, Wills & Ferdig, LLP of Omaha -- was submitted to Nebraska’s State Auditor and Department of Education in early November.

"When I was hired in 2013, the board had prioritized rebuilding this district's cash reserve, and every year for the past nine years -- going on 10 years now -- we have put something back into the cash reserve," Superintendent Andrew Rikli said. "Our revenues have outpaced our spending. That is remarkable."

Following an annual performance evaluation by the board, it seems likely Rikli will have his three-year contract extended by a year, through the 2025-26 school year.

"There is no doubt we have had some trying times over these past few years," Valerie Fisher said. "As a board member who has been through many superintendents, I appreciate that I can go to our superintendent. I can share concerns, we can have good conversations and, in the end, I believe the superintendent is doing the right thing to move this district forward."

There was unanimous praise of the superintendent by the board, most giving a nod to the difficulties of the pandemic. Rikli called the comments “humbling.”

"I don't take this job for granted, I don't take this board for granted, I don't take this community for granted," he said. "The decisions we make here -- every night, every day, every week -- impact the single greatest asset I own, and that is my children. So for any mistakes that I have been made, hopefully they have been a good faith effort to serve our community."

The district is also finalizing the 2023-24 school calendar, which includes 173 student days for elementary students and 175 student days for secondary students. The first day of school for students would be Aug. 10, 2023, for K-7 and ninth grade students. The last day of school for students would be May 21, 2024.

Spring break is scheduled for March 11–15, 2024. Inclement weather days are built into the calendar with May 22–24 as possible make-up days. The school board plans to take action on the calendar at its Dec. 12 meeting.