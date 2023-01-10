Papillion La Vista Community Schools board elects officers

The Papillion La Vista school board elevated its vice president into the president’s chair during its first meeting of the new year.

Skip Bailey is the new board president, selected Monday after board member Valerie Fisher advanced a slate of officer candidates. Bailey takes over for Brian Lodes, who becomes treasurer. Fisher gave her up secretary role to SuAnn Witt, and Marcus Madler left the treasurer’s role for the vice presidency.

Prior to the officer selections, Superintendent Andy Rikli administered the oath of office to Lodes Witt and Brittany Holtmeyer, who defeated incumbent Fred Tafoya in November’s general election. Tafoya, who served five terms, ran as a slate of candidates with the other two incumbents.

Bailey suggested that Holtmeyer would be assigned to the board’s buildings and grounds and finance subcommittee, unless another board member opted to swap with Holtmeyer. She said she is interested in serving on a different subcommittee.

The two other standing board subcommittees focus on human resources and student services as well as curriculum and Americanism. The board also will form ad hoc committees as needed, and members are assigned to represent the Papillion La Vista Community Schools on various local and state organizations.

Bailey asked board members to indicate their preferences to him by the next meeting, scheduled for Monday, Jan. 23. Should no one want to trade with Holtmeyer, he told her she should expect her request to swap would be declined.

"They have the right of first refusal,” Bailey said.