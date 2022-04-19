Papillion La Vista Community Schools Briefs

PLCS students receive honorsLA VISTA/PAPILLION — As the end of the school year approaches, local students are competing for and winning an armload of scholarships, competitions and awards.

— Courtney Clark, Justin Harris and Grace Pham of Papillion La Vista South High School and Ethan Harvey from Papillion La Vista High School were recognized by Superintendent Andrew Rikli as National Merit Finalists during the Monday, April 11 meeting of the Papillion La Vista Community Schools Board of Education.

Rikli also recognized Annalise Doorlag and Elizabeth Koske from PLSHS for their awards at the Educators Rising Nebraska State Leadership Conference. Doorlag won first place for Impromptu Teaching, while Koske earned first place in Public Speaking.

— On April 7 and April 8, 37 PLCS students competed in over 50 skills events in Grand Island for the SkillsUSA State Conference, bringing home 21 medals. Seven students took first in their competition, and will have the opportunity to attend the National SkillsUSA Conference in Atlanta, Ga. on June 20 to June 24.

PLHS

Ryan Cerny

Prepared Speech, Gold Medal.

Customer Service, Silver Medal.

Sarah Glaser

Job Skill Demo, Gold Medal.

Prepared Speech, Bronze Medal

PLSHS

Gold Medals

Damon Lutterman and Henry Stamps, Web Design Team

Rylee Middleton, Job Interview

Caden Nimmo, Restaurant Service

James Strawn, Masonry

Silver Medals

Mia Gaul, Austin Shiner, Nicholas Vigneron and Nathan Rannells, Health Knowledge Bowl Team

Nathan Rannells, Welding Sculpture

Joseph Strawn, Masonry

Blake Thorpe, Diesel Equipment — Construction & Ag.

Brielle Wiater, Customer Service

Bronze Medals

Matthew Spinks, Related Technical Math

Austin Shiner, Medical Terminology

Marlon Alexander, Information Technology Services

Rafael Hiciano, Restaurant Service

In addition, Brock Davis of PLSHS was named a state officer for SkillsUSA Nebraska, and PLSHS industrial technology teacher Randy Stribley was named to the SkillsUSA Nebraska Board of Directors. SkillsUSA serves middle school, high school and college students in programs preparing them for technical, skilled and service careers.

— Omaha’s College of Saint Mary has selected Abigail Ridout of La Vista as a Marie Curie Scholar starting in the fall.

Ridout was presented with a scholarship check for $80,000 on Wednesday, April 13. She receives the scholarship after standing out in academic talent and showing outstanding leadership and service. The Marie Curie Scholars Program, funded in part by the National Science Foundation, provides significant financial support and resources to outstanding young women pursuing study in STEM majors, such as biology, chemistry or math.

Ridout earns the scholarship after achieving several honors at PLSHS. Her academic and extracurricular accomplishments include a Cross Country Commitment Award (2021), Girls Soccer Lifter of the Year (2021), Certificate Nursing Assistant License (2021), Soccer Letter Awards (2019-22), Cross Country Letter Awards (2018-21), Metro Conference All-Academic Team (2021), Academic All State (2021) and National Honor Society (2020).

The daughter of Tracy and Barry Ridout, Abigail plans to major in biology and hopes to earn her doctorate in physical therapy. She wants work with patients with spinal cord injuries, inspired by her father who is paralyzed. Ridout is one of eight recipients of this year’s Marie Curie Scholarships.

PLCS Board approves budget policy changesPAPILLION — At its Monday, April 11 meeting, the Papillion La Vista Community Schools Board of Education approved changes to Board Policy 3000, which concerns the district budget.

Changes made to sections regarding budget adoption, certification, property tax requests and fiscal management for purchasing and procurement will comply with new state and federal statutes.

Board member SuAnn Witt requested a report from the administration outlining the public records requests PLCS has received in the last two years, determining the actual cost in staff time, materials and legal fees. There has been an uptick in requests during the pandemic, creating unexpected costs for the district.

The board also heard an overview of a new incident management structure. Previously, there were several different types of crisis responses, emergency procedures and safety processes. The new structure streamlines crisis and safety protocols, focusing on prevention, preparation, response and recovery.

The PLCS Board of Education will next meet on Monday, April 25 at 6 p.m. at the PLCS Central Office, 420 S Washington St.

PLCS Foundation announces spring 2022 teacher grant recipientsPAPILLION — The Papillion La Vista Community Schools Foundation announced it has awarded $97,000 in Teacher Grant Awards for the spring 2022.

With 36 grants to benefit students across the Papillion La Vista Community Schools, the funding level is more than double from past years, according to a foundation press release.

“Our teachers submitted outstanding grant requests that, when implemented in classrooms, will help students greatly,” said PLCS Foundation Executive Director Lee Denker. “We are thrilled to award more Teacher Grants this spring than ever before.”

The teacher grants enhance a wide variety of topics, such as instrumental music, physical education, literacy, social studies, STEM, special education, social emotional learning and computer science. Recipients were honored during Teacher Grant Fest at the foundation office on April 5 and April 7.

Swing for Kids on June 14PAPILLION — The Papillion La Vista Community Schools Foundation’s 36th Annual Swing for Kids Golf Fundraiser will be Tuesday, June 14 at Tiburon Golf Club at 11 a.m.

All proceeds will support the PLCS Student Emergency Fund. Register to golf or promote your business by signing up at plvschoolsfoundation.org/events/swing-for-the-kids-golf-tournament-2022.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.