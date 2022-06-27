Papillion La Vista Community Theatre brings story of newsboy strike to SumTur

The Papillion La Vista Community Theatre is putting on a production of "Newsies," a stage musical based on the 1992 Disney movie.

"Newsies" is based on the newsboys strike of 1899 in New York City. The production will run July 15-17 and July 21-23 at the SumTur Ampitheater in Papillion.

The production is collecting newspapers for performances and rehearsals. Anyone interested in dropping off donations can find a recycling container marked "Newsies" at the Papillion Public Library.

"Newsies" will also offer two free ticket nights sponsored by Pinnacle Bank and Meta's Sarpy Data Center. General admission seating at the outdoor theater venue is offered Saturday, July 16, by Pinnacle Bank and Thursday, July 21, by Meta.

"Providing quality, family-friendly, and unique entertainment at an affordable price is at the heart of the Papillion La Vista Community Theatre’s mission and the organization is incredibly grateful to Meta and Pinnacle Bank for helping take that vision even bigger for the 2022 summer production with free admission," the group said on its Facebook page.

Free tickets were already running low and were available at the Papillion Landing Community Recreation Center as well as all three of Pinnacle Bank’s locations in Papillion. Tickets are limited to six per person.

Tickets for other nights start at $10 plus taxes and fees and can be purchased at the SumTur box office or online at sumtur.org. PLVCT memberships start at $50 and include VIP seating, concession vouchers and other perks.

Reserved stadium seating and general admission lawn seating are available. General admission attendees are encouraged to arrive early with blankets or lawn chairs.

Concessions will be available for popcorn, water, soft drinks, beer and wine. Attendees may bring their own food and beverages from home, except for alcohol.

For more information, visit plvct.org or facebook.com/PLV.CommunityTheatre.

