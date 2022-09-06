Papillion, La Vista fall cleanup days begin October 17

Papillion and La Vista's fall cleanup days have been scheduled for Oct.17 through Oct. 23 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at 99th Circle and Portal Road, east of the Papillion Public Works Facility.

A joint effort of Papillion and La Vista city governments, it is open to Papillion residents, Papillion water customers and La Vista residents. A water bill or other type of identification will be required to prove residency.

Cleanup is restricted to residential items only. Commercial and business items are not accepted. There are five areas – iron, trees/shrubs, concrete and trash, and electronics – where people will be directed by staff to dispose their refuse.

Materials allowed for clean-up days include household and lawn furniture; mattresses and box springs; major appliances; grills and smokers; outdoor power equipment (please empty fuel prior to disposing); residential construction materials (concrete will be accepted); automotive parts and batteries; undamaged propane tanks; broken toys and play structures; bicycles; tree limbs and yard waste (must be free of garbage and bags) and TVs and computer monitors.

In addition, Midwest Electronic Recycling will be onsite to accept cassette tapes, CDs, and arcade games; keyboards and mice; printers; cables and wires; batteries of any type and battery back-ups; data center equipment including raised flooring; networking equipment, (routers, switches, hubs); audio and visual equipment (VCRs, CD players, radios); cell phones and chargers; telephones; electric musical instruments including amplifiers; projectors; cable and satellite TV boxes; antennas and small appliances.

Computers are also accepted, and people may request hard drives to be destroyed on site. Recyclers will punch electronics with a hydraulic press and degauss hard drives on site. A three phase shredding process will be done later at a facility.

Document shredding services for residential material will be available on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 7 a.m. to noon or until the shredding truck is full. All shredding will be done at the La Vista Public Works facility, across the street from the Papillion facility. Shredable material is limited to 10 file-size boxes per resident, and must be free of binders, binder clips, or anything else that could damage the shredder.

Automotive oil, paint, hazardous waste and chemicals will not be accepted. While tires will also not be accepted, there will be a free scrap tire collection on Friday, Sept. 9, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sarpy County Fairgrounds for county residents.

Questions can be referred to the Papillion Public Works Department at 402-597-2043.