Papillion La Vista football falls short against Gretna

The Papillion La Vista Monarchs put up a good fight against a 7-1 Gretna football team to close out the regular season on Oct. 22.
Ultimately, the Monarchs would fall short 27-20 on senior night and finished the regular season with a 4-5 record.
Gretna would get in the scoring column first after recovering a fumble at midfield in the first quarter.
This fumble recovery would eventually lead to Gretna quarterback Zane Flores connecting with wide receiver TJ Silliman for a 7-yard touchdown.
Papillion La Vista was not be deterred though, and responded with a touchdown of their own off a quarterback run from Nick Chanez with two minutes and eight second left in the first quarter.
The Monarchs would hold the Dragons to a field goal and Gretna would take back the lead 10-7 with two minutes and 18 seconds left in the second quarter.
Papillion La Vista would respond with a 38-yard field goal of their own to tie the score 10-10 heading into halftime.
Gretna opened the third quarter with a field goal to take a 13-10 lead with nine minutes and four seconds left in the first.
The Monarchs kept pace and hit another field goal with two minutes and 12 seconds left in the third to tie the game at 13-13.
Flores would provide a big play for the Dragons as he threw a 65-yard pass to Gretna receiver Caleb Schnell to put Gretna back on top 20-13 with two minutes left in the third quarter.
Both offenses had a hard time getting anything going as the fourth quarter opened, both opening drives ended in a punt.
Papillion's Chanez threw a 8-yard touchdown pass to Monarch receiver Tyson Money to tie the game up at 20-20 with two minutes and 42 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
Gretna would squash Papillion's hopes for an upset on its final drive.
Flores called his own number and ran it into the end zone to seal the Dragons victory.
Chanez threw for 308 yards and one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown.
Tyson Money was be the top receiver of the night for Papillion with 88 yards and one touchdown. Luke Lindenmeyer provided 85 total receiving yards.
The Monarchs will be on the road for their first playoff game against the Bellevue West Thunderbirds on Oct. 29.