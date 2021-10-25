Papillion La Vista football falls short against Gretna

The Papillion La Vista Monarchs put up a good fight against a 7-1 Gretna football team to close out the regular season on Oct. 22.

Ultimately, the Monarchs would fall short 27-20 on senior night and finished the regular season with a 4-5 record.

Gretna would get in the scoring column first after recovering a fumble at midfield in the first quarter.

This fumble recovery would eventually lead to Gretna quarterback Zane Flores connecting with wide receiver TJ Silliman for a 7-yard touchdown.

Papillion La Vista was not be deterred though, and responded with a touchdown of their own off a quarterback run from Nick Chanez with two minutes and eight second left in the first quarter.

The Monarchs would hold the Dragons to a field goal and Gretna would take back the lead 10-7 with two minutes and 18 seconds left in the second quarter.

Papillion La Vista would respond with a 38-yard field goal of their own to tie the score 10-10 heading into halftime.

Gretna opened the third quarter with a field goal to take a 13-10 lead with nine minutes and four seconds left in the first.